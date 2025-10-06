The Reason Why Bad Bunny Wears a Dress Is “Because I Can Do Whatever I Want” "I’m taking advantage of this moment in my life when I can do whatever I want and wear what I want, so I get to live life more authentically." By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 6 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’ve ever scrolled past a photo or video of Bad Bunny in a dress and found yourself pausing for a second to process his bold fashion choice, you aren’t the only one. From red carpets to magazine covers and music videos to protest stages, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — aka Bad Bunny — is often rocking outfits that completely throw traditional gender norms out the window. We’re talking skirts, heels, dresses, and corsets.

Now, this isn’t an in-the-moment fashion choice he made once or twice. It has become part of his signature look. So, it is totally fair to wonder: Why does Bad Bunny sometimes wear a dress? Turns out, the answer isn’t complicated. It’s powerful. In his own words? “Because I can do whatever I want and wear what I want.” But behind that quote is a bigger story — one about self-expression, rebellion, and freedom.

Why does Bad Bunny wear a dress sometimes? It's simply because he knows exactly who he is.

The first time people saw Bad Bunny in a dress, some thought it was a stunt. If you’ve been paying attention, however, it’s clear this is bigger than just a fashion statement. His reasoning is rooted in his identity — not his image. In a 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, he explained it this way: “I don’t do it to become more famous or to call attention or to disrespect anyone … I just know who I am.”

His love of feminine fashion started young. As a kid in Puerto Rico, he remembers eyeing the women’s section and thinking the clothes looked better. “They would always fit me so much better, and they had so much different variety,” he said.

That sense of curiosity never left — it just had to wait. He also shared that as he got older, society started showing him what was “acceptable,” and it was clear that wearing dresses didn’t fit the mold of masculinity he was expected to follow. He, however, decided that fitting the mold didn’t matter to him anymore.

For Bad Bunny, wearing a dress is about his freedom as both an artist and a person.

According to Bad Bunny, he reached a point in his career where he felt that he had the freedom to do whatever he wanted. He admitted that part of the reason he can freely wear a dress is because of the successful platform he built for himself. “To a point, the fame and where I am gives me the confidence to do all of these things,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m taking advantage of this moment in my life when I can do whatever I want and wear what I want.”

That freedom wasn’t always there. “Maybe at the very beginning of my career, I tried to pretend I was someone that I’m not,” he admitted. “But I learned that that’s the way artists lose themselves … They forget about themselves and invent a fictitious personality.” For Bad Bunny, dressing without limits isn’t just about style — it’s about survival. He’s reclaiming who he is, not just performing who the industry expected him to be.

