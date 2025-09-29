The MAGA World Doesn't Seem to Be Thrilled that Bad Bunny Is Doing the Super Bowl — What Has the Star Said About the President? Bad Bunny is performing at the Super Bowl, but what has he said about Donald Trump? By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 29 2025, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A year after Kendrick Lamar proved that hip-hop could be hugely successful at the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny is set to take the stage as the show's headliner. The Puerto Rican actor and singer produces music that's largely in Spanish, and as the backlash against the news that he has been named the performer continues to swirl online, many are wondering if Bad Bunny has expressed any political opinions.

The rapper has not been shy about expressing his political views in the past. But has he said anything specifically about Donald Trump? Here's what we know.

Has Bad Bunny made any comments about Donald Trump?

Bad Bunny has not always been outspoken about politics, but when he has, it has typically been to endorse Democratic policies and candidates. He endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election days after Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden in which comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," a comment that many people found offensive at the time.

He did speak out during Trump's first administration, though, when Puerto Rico was ravaged by Hurricane Maria and relying on the administration for support. "I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader," Harris said in a video shared by the rapper. "He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towel and insults."

Bad Bunny also allowed Joe Biden to use his music in various campaign ads, which would seem to suggest that, at least generally speaking, he is sympathetic to Democratic candidates. Bad Bunny has a massive following, though, and he has not spent a ton of time wading into American politics. More practically, the rapper didn't do any stops in the U.S. on a recent world tour because of the administration's immigration policies.

Bad Bunny avoided playing in the U.S. because of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

"There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate," he told I-D. "Specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S. People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world."

"But there was the issue of — like, (expletive) ICE could be outside (my concert). And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he continued. It seems clear, then, that he was concerned some of his fans could be swept up by ICE exiting his concerts, as many of his fans are Latino and some may have questionable immigration status.