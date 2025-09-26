Was There a Death Threat Against Bad Bunny? Inside the Scary Details The incident occurred at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot venue where Bad Bunny held his final show of his residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 26 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Being an international celebrity comes with an endless amount of perks and adoration from fans, but there are also very scary instances where their high profile brings considerable threats.

Such is the case with Bad Bunny, who was recently the source of concern due to reports of a death threat. Find out the details of the incident and the status of Bad Bunny’s safety.

Was there a death threat against Bad Bunny?

On Saturday, Sept. 20, during his Puerto Rico concert residency, Bad Bunny was the target of a “credible death threat,” according to TMZ. Per local journalist Jay Fonseca, a currently unidentified suspect shared a social media message that he intended to kill the Latin rapper.

The messages stopped short of revealing when the death threat would be carried out, but there was an increased security presence at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot venue, where Bad Bunny held his final show of his residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí.

“There was a major alert for security,” the journalist said, per Complex. “Security was very zealous and stealthy for security at el Choli because there was a credible threat towards Bad Bunny. Later, they realized the individual had serious issues, but apparently they were armed and everything.”

As of now, there have been no further details released regarding an arrest. Bad Bunny was not harmed, as the attack was thwarted, but local officials have alerted him to increase security measures moving forward.

This isn’t the first time that Bad Bunny has been involved in a death threat.

During Bad Bunny’s two-night run of shows in 2024 on May 14 and May 15 in Atlanta, Ga., it was discovered that Mark Adams Prieto planned a mass shooting to incite a “race war” prior to the 2024 presidential election. He was plotting to carry out his deadly attack at his concerts, specifically because he wanted to kill a large number of African Americans, according to Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.

In June 2024, he was officially indicted by a federal grand jury for his planned attack. "Prieto divulged his plan to commit crimes of violence against African Americans in Atlanta, Ga.," per the affidavit.

Under FBI surveillance for months prior to Bad Bunny’s shows, Prieto told undercover agents that after the landed mass shooting he wanted to leave Confederate flags at the scene so "every whitey will be the enemy across the whole country," adding that he targeted African Americans because they are "not people," but "monsters."