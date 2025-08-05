StubHub Customers Call out Fake Bad Bunny Tickets in Viral Jet2 Holiday Trend Bad Bunny fans have flooded TikTok with horror stories involving buying fake tickets from StubHub despite their guarantee. By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 5 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega, TikTok/@ellerosario7, and TikTok/@jamesy._.boy_

Heartbreak hits differently when it comes with a boarding pass. You pack your bags, board the plane, maybe even plan a weekend around one perfect night. You get to the arena, ticket in hand — only to hear the worst: “This ticket isn’t valid.” One individual summed it up in a gut-wrenching POV video on TikTok: “Our tickets were fake … The concert is sold out. I’m gonna crash out.”

That’s been the punch in the gut far too many Bad Bunny fans who bought tickets through StubHub have experienced in 2025. What makes the situation even worse is that these were fans that thought they were safe as StubHub boasts of “verified” ticket resales and guaranteed customer protection. Unfortunately, when you are standing outside of the venue of a sold out show with fake Bad Bunny tickets from StubHub, those promises don’t mean much.

Fake Bad Bunny Tickets from StubHub are turning concert dreams into travel nightmares.

It started with a viral video — just a girl with her suitcase, some sunglasses, and the viral “Jet2 Holiday” audio playing in the background. The caption: “Brb crashing out … There has got to be a better way to buy and resell tickets.” That post opened the floodgates. Soon TikTok was full of stitched clips showing fans arriving at concerts, only to be denied entry. Some cried. Some argued. Others simply turned the camera to the seats they were supposed to be in — already filled with someone else.

The pain goes beyond ticket prices. Fans save for months, use vacation days, plan outfits, and dream about these shows. Then, in an instant, it’s all gone. While StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee promises a refund or replacement, that only works when replacement is possible. For sold-out shows, the refund is all that’s left — and it doesn’t even come close to making things right.

@ellerosario7 Brb crashing out 😭😫😖 there has got to be a better way to buy and resell tickets. @StubHub @Vivid Seats and all the other resellers need to figure it out because why are you selling me something you can’t guarantee will be legit before hand? NEVER AGAIN 🙅🏾‍♀️ #badbunny #stubhub #scammers ♬ Jet2 Advert - ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

Bad Bunny fans are flooding TikTok with firsthand warnings.

What started as heartbreak has turned into community. Fans are now using TikTok to warn others and share advice, hoping someone else can avoid the same mistake. A growing number of videos urge people to only buy tickets with “instant download” enabled, so you can check the barcode as soon as you pay. Others share screenshots of what fake tickets look like and walk viewers through the verification process.

Even Reddit has become a support group of sorts. One user recently posted a long write-up titled “My Experience Getting Tickets Through StubHub,” where they detail the anxiety of not receiving confirmation right away — even after choosing digital delivery. The post attracted dozens of replies, many from people who had been burned in similar ways, some of them more than once.

Back on TikTok, others are raising a different concern: What if your ticket is real, but someone mistakenly flags it as fake? One user shared how her mother was nearly denied entry with a valid StubHub ticket — until a supervisor stepped in to double-check. “I’m convinced the ticket checkers don’t know what they’re doing,” she wrote. It raises a chilling question: How many fans walk away heartbroken when a second look might have changed everything?

What’s striking about this wave of scams is how fans are using humor to cope. The Jet2 Holiday sound has become the anthem for those whose concert dreams turned into expensive travel fails. It’s ironic and funny — until you remember that behind every video is someone who probably cried after filming it. Someone who spent months planning this night. Someone who now has nothing but a refund and a story.

