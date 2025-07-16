The "Jet2 Holiday" Trend on TikTok is Chaotic and Unpredictable — Here's What to Do "Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday, and right now, you can save 50£ per person." By Ivy Griffith Published July 16 2025, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @sed50252

Trends on TikTok are like the dynamic and ever-changing language of Gen Z. Kind of like the unfathomable Italian brainrot animals are the language of Gen Alpha. But when it comes to trends, there's something to be said for the fact that anyone with a little imagination can join in, making it both an accessible hobby and one that allows people to connect with one another and share their sense of humor or creativity.

Article continues below advertisement

On TikTok, one particular trend took off over the Summer of 2025: the "Jet2 Holiday" trend. It's fairly straightforward, and all you need to participate is a particular sound clip and a video of things going horribly, hilariously wrong. Here's what we know about the "Jet2 Holiday" trend.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Jet2 Holiday" trend, explained.

We want to warn you that there are at least a few "Jet2 Holiday" videos that include people being pantsed by overly-enthusiastic water sports, so proceed with caution if you search it up. But for the most part, the videos just include a lot of chaos and a lot of laughs.

The trend is set to the backdrop of a sound which includes an ad-worthy voice declaring, "Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday, and right now, you can save 50£ per person" as "Hold My Hand" plays in the background. The videos include people's day-to-day moments, including what should have been picture-perfect holiday memories, going horribly wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the first videos to go viral with the sound, now tallying more than 6.6 million likes, was uploaded by user @its.leonb. It features a man jumping into a surf simulator and quickly losing his balance on the surfboard. The board flies off, and the hapless and hopeful surfer finds himself being tossed and turned in the waves as his bathing suit tries to travel down and away to parts unknown. Luckily, he's able to pull his swim trunks up just as the water finally mercifully releases him.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Jet2 Holiday" trend is all about those unexpected moments.

And most of the videos set to the trend seem to follow the same thing: holiday moments gone wrong. In one video, a person tries to shield themselves from the splash caused by a flume ride at an amusement park. They wear head-to-toe rain gear and hold up an umbrella, only to be completely knocked over by the wave of water. Never one to give up, they continue to hold the umbrella in the air after being knocked flat on the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

In another video, a seagull seems to be casually standing on the back of another seabird. After all, birds must have holidays too, right? It's going right for the seagull as he rides his "air Uber," but the unfortunate seagull underneath must be a little confused.

Article continues below advertisement

One video shows a woman cavorting in the waves of a Thai beach as an elephant stands nearby. The elephant reaches out a trunk, grabbing the woman by the face and yanking her off balance.