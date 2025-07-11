How to Do the Bugatti TikTok Trend and Why You Don't Actually Need a Car to Pull It Off The Bugatti trend on TikTok involves two people pretending to drive a super fast luxury car, but it only works if you have two willing participants. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 11 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @calebnandrea

Sometimes, there is no way to really know how TikTok trends start. One day, you're minding your own business, doom-scrolling through brainrot character videos and AI-generated fruit cutting compilations, and the next, you're immersed in a new trend. For some, it's the Bugatti trend on TikTok, which involves pretending like you're driving off-screen in a luxury sports car.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, you don't need to actually have a sports car to do the trend. Really, all you need is yourself, your partner, or a friend, and a camera. Oh, and you absolutely have to use the TikTok sound that takes a snippet from the 2013 Ace Hood song "Bugatti." But how do you actually do the Bugatti trend, and why is it so popular all of a sudden? Read on to find out!

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Bugatti trend on TikTok?

To do the trend, one person pretends to drive a car while the other person, off-camera, quickly pulls their legs to give the appearance of zooming off in a Bugatti. It sounds simple enough, and that on its own is totally fine. But the point of this particular trend is for the second person featured after the first "driver" to sort of scoot away at a much slower pace.

When the second person attempts to drive the imaginary car, they move very slowly off-screen because the person pulling them isn't strong enough to actually yank them out of frame and give the same effect as the first shot in the video. Usually, this is done with couples on TikTok, wherein a girlfriend or wife first appears and "drives" off-screen. Then, her boyfriend or husband switches roles with her for the next shot, and she doesn't have the strength to pull his legs like he pulled hers.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, it is entirely possible that the wife or girlfriend can pull her partner's legs off-screen to give him the same appearance of flying out of sight in a fake Bugatti. But the whole point of the trend is to poke fun at the role reversal. None of it works without using the "Bugatti" sound, though, as that is key to pulling off the trend.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bugatti trend came out once before.

Although the Bugatti trend with couples is popping on TikTok, the trend came about before, though it was in 2023. There may have even been a version of the trend before that, but there is a 2023 TikTok of a dance team pulling off the Bugatti trend. In this instance, everyone flies off-screen in their imaginary sports cars, and there is no second shot of someone slowly scooting out of the frame.

Article continues below advertisement

Other versions of the Bugatti trend on TikTok don't necessarily show differences in strength between genders. Instead, they show how surprised some of the friends or family members are when they are yanked off-screen. In one video, the caption mentions one user's "pregnancy strength" when she pulls a surprised partner off-screen.