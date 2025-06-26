The 'Devil Couldn't Reach Me' TikTok Trend Will Make You Laugh and Cry at the Same Time People are going crazy for the trend on the platform. By Niko Mann Published June 26 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @millielovestomkaulitz

Do you want to know what the "Devil Couldn't Reach Me" trend on TikTok is? If so, you are not alone! The "Devil Couldn't Reach Me" craze has taken over the platform, but those who are not in the know really want to know.

Article continues below advertisement

One TikToker has nearly 4 million likes after making a short video using the trend, and others are following suit with their own "Devil Couldn't Reach Me" videos.

Source: TikTok / @katslovak2.0

Article continues below advertisement

What is the "Devil Couldn't Reach Me" trend on TikTok?

The "Devil Couldn't Reach Me" trend on TikTok is a way of saying something that is an inconvenience to you or something serious that happened to you. For instance, user @millielovestomkaulitz made a TikTok video noting that the "Devil Couldn't Reach Me," so she got an overbite instead.

The video showed her with a profile with the text "Devil couldn't reach me so he gave me a horrendous overbite." The video has been viewed more than 3.9 million times. Many folks didn't think her overbite was as horrendous as she thinks, and they replied in the comment section. One fan asked, "What overbite?”

Article continues below advertisement

Another user replied, "The devil is only making you feel insecure about it. God gave it to you because he knew it would look beautiful on you, even if you think it doesn't, you're stunning." "Girl, overbite is better than underbite. I'm literally suffering," wrote another. "My mom thought my dad's overbite was so cute and characteristic, so now I'm stuck with one, too," joked another.

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok user used the trend to note that she had different profiles. User @katslovak2.0 shared a video showing her facing the right and the left. She wrote text over the video that read, "Devil couldn't reach me so he gave me two completely different side profiles." She also captioned the post "#fyp#relatable." We gotta say, we didn't really catch the difference other than her changing her hair. Other TikTokers weighed in, and they did not find the different side profiles relatable.

“One cup of attention please," wrote on TikToker, prompting several to reply, "Yes!" "D-mn life must be so hard," added another.

Article continues below advertisement

Others on TikTok use the trend for more serious issues than side profiles and overbites. User @k0uvr made a video to note her fertility issues. "The Devil couldn't reach me, so he gave me pcos (polycystic ovary syndrome) and fertility issues as a person whose biggest dream in the world is to become a mother." Her video is actually relatable, and people replied in the comment section and gave her encouragement.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have pcos, stage 4 endometriosis, and only one working ovary. I was told from age 13 I’d never have kids. I have two beautiful living children and two angel babies. You got this. Don’t ever give up," replied one. "Praying one day you get to live out your dream," added another. "I struggled with my infertility for 6 years before our miracles came. I will pray for you through your journey," noted one user.