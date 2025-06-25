“Genuinely So Sweet” — Man’s Earnest Hope for Finding Fellow Golfers to Play With Goes Viral "What a polite young man you raised." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 25 2025, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @perriesian

TikToker Perrie Sian (@perriesian) uploaded a clip of her husband, former DJ Ricci Mandal, where he discusses his hopes for finding a group of guys to play golf with. Throngs of commenters who replied to the video expressed how struck they were by seeing how timid and earnest he seemed in the hopes of finding some people to play with.

At the onset of the video, she records him standing in front of the lens wearing a pair of shorts and an athletic polo. She asks him to explain to the camera what he's about to do.

"I'm going for a game of golf on my own. Hopefully, when I get there, I'm gonna see if there's anyone playing on their own. And I'll be like, 'Oh, excuse me, do you wanna, do you wanna play together? Should we join each other's game of golf?'"

The man continued speaking into the camera. "But it's a bit hot and I think I'm gonna be on my own. But I'll ask, but I might be on my own." Afterward, Perrie can be heard asking him off-camera if he can let her and her viewers know how his outing went after he returns from the green.

"I'll update you when I get back," he promises. Afterward, her video cuts to him, still in his golfing outfit, where he gives a post-golf recap. "You're back!" she says to him. "I'm back from golf," he affirms. "Tell us all about it," she requests.

"Well, I got there and I said, 'I'm ready for my time to play golf' ... I says, 'Is there anyone behind me?' And she said, 'We'll put you with a group of people actually.' And I was like, 'Oh, OK.'"

Source: TikTok | @perriesian

Perrie can be heard exhaling excitedly off camera as the man continues his story. "And she goes, 'But they might have already gone.' And I was like, "Oh OK.' So I quickly grab all the stuff, ran outside, and there was a group of like six people just stood there."

Next, the man shares how his encounter with the golfing party went upon joining their group. "I was like, 'Hello,' and they were like, 'Hello.' And then I was like, 'I've been told to play with you guys,' and they were like, 'Oh yeah, come and join us,' really nice."

"They're like just some older folks that some of them live out here and they ... come out every year and like go around and play different courses." Perrie was so excited that the man got to jump into a group game. "You played with a group of people!"

Source: TikTok | @perriesian

Smiling he holds up his hand saying, "And we had a group picture before we started as well." While further discussing the events of his game, Sam speaks more and more excitedly about the game. "They're a little group and they said to the person working, 'Can you get a picture of us?'"

The man states that initially, he feigned preoccupying himself with cleaning his clubs while they were getting their photo snapped. "And then I was like, well I just hovered by the golf cart pretending to be busy like cleaning my clubs. And then Lee, the, like, ringleader of them all, was like, 'Rick, come on in here.'"

Perrie was so stoked for him. "No!" she said. The man continued to tell his story, "So I got my club and I joined them for a picture." Following this, he demonstrates the poses that they took whilst taking the picture. He extends his arm downward, pantomiming how he held his golf club for the photo.

Source: TikTok | @perriesian

"My heart is going to burst; can we add the picture into the end to this?" she asks, referencing whether it's all right for her to append it to her TikTok video. Grinning, the man says, "OK!" "Did you have fun?" she asks him. "I had fun," he says again, smiling before giving two thumbs up to the camera.

At the end of her video, she shows a photograph of him standing beside the golfing group he joined. They're all holding clubs out in front of them, heads laid flat on the ground. Perrie's video elicited a series of responses from various TikTokers. One person replied: "Finally a man doing something about the male loneliness epidemic."

Whereas someone else likened Perrie's relationship with Ricci to that of a mother rearing her son. "What a polite young man you’ve raised." Her comment was echoed by another user on the platform who penned, "Why do I feel like a proud mum who just watched my son go to school on the first day and he had p.e."

Source: TikTok | @perriesian