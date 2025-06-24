Even if you don't play golf, you should be following rising pro and influencer Grace Charis. The young athlete has over 6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, where she shows off her golfing skills. Plus, she recently launched her innovative apparel brand, Dialed Golf. In an interview with Distractify, she shared some fun facts her followers might not know, including her go-to karaoke song, the inspiration for her brand, and who's in her DMs.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

GC: Something surf-related on my ankles.

Source: Courtesy Grace Charis

What’s your most-used emoji?

GC: 😂 (face with tears of joy emoji)

What’s your favorite TV show?

GC: House

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

GC: Børns… was obsessed with his "Dopamine" album. I think I was 18, which is kinda later than most kids' first concert. Just didn’t get into going out until later.

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

GC: Invisible, like Violet from The Incredibles.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

GC: Afroman … I know enough lyrics to get by.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

GC: That I was dating Tiger Woods. I made a playful joke about volunteering to caddy for him in the par-3 contest at The Masters. Then I’d see some crazy stuff on Snapchat pop up, haha.

If you couldn’t be a golfer, what would your dream job be?

GC: Other than being an influencer… it would be cool to be good enough at tennis to make a career out of it.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

GC: Follower-wise, Lewis Hamilton. Nice guy.

If you could play golf with one celebrity, who would it be and why?

GC: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

What inspired you to start your own golf apparel brand?

GC: Personality meets performance, I wanted outfits and clothes that represented me. I prioritize comfort and looking stylish on and off the golf course. A lot of my designs for dialed are creative and fun or aesthetic.

Share your top three desert-island necessities?

GC: Starlink, solar power charger, and my phone.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?