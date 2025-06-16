Content creator O'Neil Thomas is best known for turning heads on any red carpet or event he steps out on. Just take a look at his Cowboy Carter ensembles, which he collaborated with stylist Mickey Freeman on. "Her album cover also took my breath away from the very first time I saw it," O'Neil said of the inspiration behind his look. "I knew in my heart I had to recreate it ahead of her Cowboy Carter Tour because what I thought was something too big turned out to be a challenge I successfully accomplished!"

However, the sky's the limit for O'Neil, who dreams of one day designing a custom look with Schiaparelli and transitioning from content creator to actor. O'Neil shared some more fun facts about himself to Distractify, including his go-to karaoke song, his deserted island necessities, and of course, his No. 1 distraction.

Source: Courtesy O'Neil Thomas

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

Most likely, it’d be my Mother’s name. She is the strongest woman I’ve had the privilege of being raised by and in many ways she’s my hero. Love you mom!

What’s your most-used emoji?

The loud crying emoji hahaha! 😭It can be used for sooo many things so I use it for everything to add some drama in my texts.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Family Guy! I’ve literally grown up watching that show and got a lot of my writing inspiration from Seth MacFarlane when writing my series. I think he’s a genius and I’d love to work with him one day!

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

Beyoncé! It was her first On The Run Tour and I was already a fan of hers prior, but AFTER?!?! She puts on incredible shows time and time again so it’s a no brainer to always see her whenever she tours.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

When I went to London for the first time about two years ago, I was out there for work to speak on a panel. A few friends of mine recommended this one restaurant called Dishoom, which is a very popular Indian Cuisine spot. I kid you not, I took the first bite out of my Breakfast wrap and almost shed a tear. The food and service there was top tier and I recommend them to any and everyone I meet who plans on visiting London.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

"Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith. Sam Smith is such an incredible artist, and luckily, my voice blends really well with theirs so whenever karaoke is discussed, I always go straight to Sam Smith’s discography.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

That I’m rich because of how much money I spent on Beyoncé tickets. I’m not rich, I’m financially irresponsible. But YOLO!

If you couldn’t be a creator, what would your dream job be?

Definitely a full-time working actor on a hit TV series where I’m a part of the original ensemble cast. Very specific, I know, but clearly it’s something I’ve thought about for a very long time haha!

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

Not sure if this counts but Doechii! I’m a HUGE fan of her music and have been for years. Before she released her widely successful EP, Alligator Bites Never Heal, she liked one of my videos, and I shared it on my IG Story out of excitement, and she liked it. So technically, I did get the notification that she liked something that was in our DMs, so I’m going to say that counts.

Source: Instagram

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

Quinta Brunson. Mainly because I admire what she’s been able to accomplish with Abbott Elementary BUT I feel like a lot of people don’t know that aside from starring in the show, she’s also the EP, showrunner, and heavily involved in the writers' room, which sounds like a dream job… or jobs. I’d love to see how she operates on a day-to-day schedule and how she makes it look so effortless.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

I’d love to collaborate with Jay Shetty and be on one of his podcast episodes. Comedy aside, I have a huge love for deep conversation with people, and Jay Shetty is a walking masterclass with his conversations! I would love to sit down with him and talk about why humans do the things they do.

Share your top three deserted-island necessities

My phone, A guitar, and Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour DVD

What’s your No. 1 distraction?