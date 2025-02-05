Doechii and Her Stylist Reveal the Real Reason Behind Her Signature Face Tape Look Doechii's intentionally visible face tape has sparked mixed reactions. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 5 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music world is always evolving, with new artists constantly rising to the top. One of the latest stars gaining traction is rapper and songwriter Doechii, who caught everyone's attention with viral tracks like "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," "What It Is (Block Boy)," "Denial Is a River," and the Grammy-nominated "Nissan Altima."

Article continues below advertisement

But it's not just her award-winning music that's turning heads — Doechii's also making a name for herself in the fashion and beauty scenes, thanks to her bold, one-of-a-kind looks. Doechii has experimented with all sorts of iconic looks, but one of her signature moves is wearing face tape — why is that? Here's what she's had to say!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Doechii wear face tape?

Many celebrities use face tape for a lifted effect but keep it hidden by positioning it farther back on the sides of their face and letting their hair fall over it. Doechii, however, doesn't hide it. In fact, she proudly wears it on stage, at red carpets, and at events!

Her choice hasn't gone unnoticed, though, and it's drawn its fair share of criticism from a number of haters. In a TikTok video from late November 2024 titled "Addressing the face tape 😒," she set the record straight. Doechii clarified that it's a deliberate stylistic choice, putting it simply with one legendary sentence: "The face tapes are there on purpose because… it's c--t."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

OK, we absolutely love how direct Doechii is — it's blunt, unapologetic, and straight to the point. And honestly, it's refreshing to see the Florida native stay true to herself despite the critics. She's doing her thing, and we're here for it!

Article continues below advertisement

Doechii's stylist said the rapper "likes exposing something that’s meant to be hidden."

Nearly a month after Doechii shared her explanation for the visible face tape, her stylist, Sam Woolf, sat down with The New York Times to dive deeper into the rapper's distinct aesthetic — including the intentional visibility of the face tape. "She likes exposing something that's meant to be hidden," Sam stated. "She just thinks outside the box, and she likes being vulnerable, and she likes showing things that you're not meant to show."

The stylist also opened up about Doechii's approach during dress fittings, revealing that she takes time to reflect on herself and ask questions like, "Who is this girl? Where is she going? What is she doing?" "She's all about telling a story," Sam continued, highlighting the creative thought process behind Doechii's unique style.

Article continues below advertisement

Doechii has responded to critics who commented on her body and face tape.

Although she typically ignores the haters, Doechii clapped back at a critic in December 2024 after they made unnecessary remarks about her body. In a TikTok video, Doechii responded to a so-called "fan" who commented on her face tape video, saying they'd unfollow her if she ever got cosmetic work done.