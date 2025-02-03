Victoria Monét and Janelle Monáe Are Not Related, in Spite of Their Similar Last Names The two singers aren't actually connected by blood. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 3 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are plenty of examples of famous families coming to prominence together. The Hemsworths are not all the same level of fame, but they all came to prominence at roughly the same time and have had overlapping careers in Hollywood, and they're far from the only examples.

Sometimes, though, two celebrities share a last name, and that shared moniker is merely a coincidence. Some have noted that Janelle Monáe and Victoria Monét are two contemporary American singers, and have naturally wondered whether they're related. Here's what we know.



Is Victoria Monét related to Janelle Monáe?

Although their last names sound similar, Victoria and Janelle are not actually related to one another. The two have crossed paths at several points in their careers and are actually close friends, but that has nothing to do with any shared ancestry. Janelle and Victoria occupy similar spaces in the music world and they can often be seen sitting next to one another at awards shows and other events.

The two have also collaborated on music together, deepening their shared bond. What seems clear, though, is that Janelle and Victoria became close friends after first meeting more than a decade ago. This friendship led some to believe that the two were related, in part because of their last names. While they aren't connected in that way, the two share a certain kind of sisterhood that has nothing to do with blood.

Janelle Monáe went after Nelly for his performance at Trump's inauguration.

Following the 2025 Grammys, Janelle made headlines for revamping the lyrics to Nelly's "Hot In Here" at a Grammys after-party and slamming the singer for singing at Donald Trump's inauguration. "I used to like Nelly, but then he went to perform for Donald Trump," she said over the song's beat. "I care about women, I care about Hispanics. I might be a little tipsy but I know everything I'm motherf--kin' saying."

Nelly was one of several artists who performed at Trump's inauguration ball following his inauguration as the 47th president. Janelle has long been outspoken politically, and performed at the 2025 Grammys as part of a tribute to Quincy Jones. In defending his decision to perform, Nelly said that his choice wasn't political, and was meant to honor the office Trump was inhabiting.

"I respect the office. This isn't politics. The politics, for me, it's over. He won. He's the president. He's the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world," Nelly said in a YouTube stream in January. It's clear that Janelle did not agree with that decision, and was more than willing to say so.