Sam Smith's Net Worth Is So High That You'll Be Saying "Lay Me Down" After You See It

In 2012, Sam Smith, a pop singer from England, lent their simultaneously angelic yet soulful vocals to Disclosure's hit song "Latch." No one really knew their name at the time, but that would quickly change. The following year, Sam joined forces with Naughty Boy on the track "La La La," and once again, their talent had people hooked. Fast forward to 2014, and Sam exploded into the music industry with their first album "In the Lonely Hour," which included songs like "Stay With Me" and "Lay Me Down."

And the rest is history. Sam Smith had arrived. Throughout their career, Sam has taken home numerous Grammy awards as well as a Golden Globe for their performance of "Writing's on the Wall," from the James Bond film Spectre. To date, Sam is a global sensation. But is being a pop star as lucrative as it sounds? What is Sam's net worth?

What is Sam Smith's net worth?

When Sam released "Money on My Mind," they weren't joking! Per Celebrity Net Worth, Sam has an estimated net worth of $45 million. Their fortune most likely comes solely from their successful music career. Unlike other artists, Sam has yet to branch off into other fields, such as acting or business, which eliminates other avenues of revenue.

What is Sam Smith's sexuality?

Sam has been very transparent with fans about who they are. Shortly after Sam's debut album dropped in 2014, they wasted no time and came out as gay. Fortunately, Sam's decision to reveal their sexuality only made their fanbase stronger.

Furthermore, in 2019, Sam announced they were nonbinary and genderqueer. Over the years, there have been a few fumbles with Sam's pronouns — most notably at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in 2020 after singer Shawn Mendes used the wrong pronouns to announce Sam. Sam immediately accepted Shawn's apology, noting that "we are all learning together."

In fact, in a recent appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, Sam admitted that they've also made similar errors. "The pronoun thing is interesting because mistakes happen. Even me, I make mistakes quite a lot, and it's an uncomfortable feeling, making a mistake," Sam said.