Sam Smith's New Song "Unholy" Is Blowing up on TikTok — Here's What It Means
It almost seems like TikTok is quickly becoming an extension of the Billboard Top 100 with how fast songs used on the platform skyrocket to viral fame.
What is the meaning of "Unholy" by Sam Smith?
The song "Unholy" has been appearing after Sam and collaborator Kim Petras teased the song as they danced along in the studio in August 2022. The video accumulated millions of views overnight, and fans began sharing their own versions of the song stitched with the original. Because of the song's "story" in the lyrics, some fans have taken to dancing with the song to choreography, while others have been acting out the lyrics.
The song is about a relationship where the male counterpart is cheating on his wife. The act of cheating is described as "something unholy," especially because the wife does not know. Rumors about his infidelity have spread, yet his wife continues to remain in the dark. In the song, Kim Petras lends her voice to "the other woman," who treats the husband like a sugar daddy.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight prior to the song's release, Sam said, "It's amazing. It's so exciting ... [and] It's just the chorus that's out there, so I can't wait for you to hear the song. It's a wild song. It's a theater show in one song, and I'm so proud of it."
They added, "It's time for my villain era, I think. Time to get sexy."
Sam Smith's narrator in the song is a third-party observer who is disgusted with the "cheating husband" character. The lyrics read, "Lucky, lucky girl, she got married to a boy like you / She’d kick you out if she ever, ever knew / ‘Bout all the s--t you tell me that you do / Dirty, dirty boy, you know everyone is talking on the scene / I hear them whisperin’ ’bout the places that you’ve been / And how you don’t know how to keep your business clean."
Although the song's tone is meant to be shaming the cheating husband for betraying a wife and two children, Sam's use of the phrase "villain era" implies that listeners are meant to see the "fun" side as well from the perspective of the sugar baby, who isn't interested in a relationship, but more so the attention and the financial gains it provides.
What do you think of the song? "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras is now available for listening.