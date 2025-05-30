When Chloe Veitch turned heads on Too Hot to Handle, she had no idea her one-season stint would parlay into a career as a TV personality. The U.K. successfully brought her dynamic personality overseas and across many of the streamer's other successful shows, including The Circle and Perfect Match. In May 2025, Chloe booked another Netflix show, Sneaky Links, this time as a host! However, the 26-year-old's impressive resume isn't even her most intriguing attribute. Distractify had the chance to get to know her better.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

CV: It would probably be another spirituality tattoo like 444 or 222. Makes sense now that I’ve just moved to LA. I’ll lean into the stereotype if I have to, haha.

What's your most-used emoji?

CV: I’m always thanking the people around me who make me feel good and support me in my career, so it’s definitely the prayer-hands emoji.

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

CV: The moment I felt like I "made it" is still unfolding. I’m constantly reminded every day that people genuinely enjoy seeing me on TV. But one moment that stands out was being on the show with the cast of Too Hot to Handle and hosting my very first Netflix show, Sneaky Links!

What's your favorite TV show?

CV: Love on the Spectrum.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

CV: I was around 7 or 8 years old, on my dad’s shoulders, and loving every minute of it. The band broke up three days later — haha!

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

CV: A seafood boil while I was on set for Sneaky Links. I was getting my hair and makeup done while digging into a spicy lobster and crab bag full of juices — wow. My breath stank, but it became my new obsession!

What's your go-to karaoke song?

CV: "Who Knew" by P!nk.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

CV: There’s a rumor that I have a clause in my contract saying I’m not allowed to cry on camera unless it’s in slow motion. Like … what?? As if I’m out here timing my tears with a wind machine.

If you couldn't be a TV personality, what would your dream job be?

CV: I'd love to pursue psychology — I’m actually working toward that alongside hosting. If I couldn’t be in reality TV, I’d go back to school, study mental health and ADHD, and help people in that space.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

CV: A Real Madrid footballer once offered to fly me out on a jet (I turned it down). Also, Demi Lovato — they're an absolute sweetheart.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

CV: Maya Jama. I’d love to host just one show as her and instantly become the nation’s crush. Plus, I could get in some practice — my goal is to host Love Island USA in the next two years!

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

CV: Skin Food moisturizer (gotta stay hydrated)

David Attenborough (if he agrees to come, he’s a must)

A razor … just in case some wild animals mistake me for one of them and it causes problems, lol.

What's your No. 1 distraction?

CV: TikTok. No question.

What can fans expect from 'Sneaky Links'?

CV: They can expect a relatable, binge-worthy series that holds a mirror up to today’s generation. It’s full of love triangles, personal growth, and that terrifying but necessary tension that comes with difficult conversations. It’s about finding the strength to step away from short-lived romances.

How was it transitioning from reality TV personality to hosting? Did you reach out to someone for advice?

CV: I actually called Melinda [Berry], who hosted Dated & Related on Netflix — she’s one of my co-stars and gave me great advice. I also watched Maya Jama on Love Island to study how she carries herself on camera. The transition from talent to host was completely new and scary. I’ve always dreamed of being a host, so I worked really hard behind the scenes — learning scripts, doing coaching sessions, everything. Being a Netflix dating show talent gave me a leg up, but it was my determination and work ethic that got me across the finish line. The sky is the limit.

What's the best dating advice you’ve ever received?