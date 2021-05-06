Are Chloe Veitch and Mitchell Eason Actually Dating After 'The Circle' Season 2?

Following the conclusion of Season 2 of the hit Netflix reality competition, fans are hopeful that Chloe Veitch and Mitchell Eason will turn their virtual bond from the show into an actual relationship.

The contestants on The Circle are all hoping to walk away from the show with the $100,000 prize, but since only one person can be the victor, a romantic connection is a nice consolation.

Are Mitchell and Chloe dating? The two have shared where things stand between them after the show.

Though The Circle is all about deception, the competitors and the viewers are often looking for something real.

Are 'The Circle' stars Chloe and Mitchell dating?

Instagram model Chloe, who originally appeared on another Netflix series, Too Hot to Handle, was the only Brit to be featured in the Season 2 cast. She originally formed a bond with fellow competitor Trevor St. Agathe, which lasted throughout the entirety of the season. In the finale episode, Chloe learned that Trevor was actually a catfish created by DeLeesa St. Agathe (who used photos of her real-life husband). Chloe wasn't deterred for long by the realization that Trevor wasn't who she thought he was.

She had also been flirting with Mitchell, a 22-year-old health insurance agent from Florida. Once they both found out that Trevor was a catfish, they were able to be more open about their feelings for one another. Months after filming wrapped in the fall of 2020, Chloe told Cosmopolitan that she has talked to Mitchell about having a romantic relationship. She also revealed that the two even kissed during an unaired finale moment.

Article continues below advertisement

"We speak all the time, and the conversations we have aren't just normal conversations — they're about the future, and we talk about me going to L.A. to see him," Chloe said. "We shared a kiss just after the cameras were turned off at the finale. Because of the distance, it hasn’t got a label. But we get on really, really well and it is romantic. It's not just a friendship, but we'll see." She told Bustle that she was planning to visit Mitchell in the U.S. in June of 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Both Chloe and Mitchell are optimistic about their future together, and he also made it clear that they are not an official couple. "Are me and Chloe dating? Let's start there. No," Mitchell said in a YouTube Q&A posted on May 5. "Officially, long story short, we are not dating. But, me and Chloe have such a great relationship right now. We had the start of something, getting flirty, on the show... and I think she's an absolutely beautiful girl inside and out, from head to toe."

Mitchell did say that he "love[d] Chloe to death," and that they were "still talking almost every day." For now, they are "still friends" because of the distance between them. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if their relationship will become more serious in the future.