Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy is keeping busy ahead of Season 2 of One Piece. Iñaki has teamed up with McDonald's to promote the fast food giant's latest sweet creation — the Dulce Leche Frappe. "It reminded me a lot of flavors from home and I've been living outside of Mexico for quite a while now," he said of the drink. "It was very special to drink something that reminded me of my house and my and my family and my friends, and, you know, just that time back in Mexico City... it was a little bit nostalgic."

Iñaki also shared some fun facts about himself with Distractify, including his go-to McDonald's order, his favorite concert, and of course, his No. 1 distraction.

Source: Netflix

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

IG: I would get a tattoo with my family. Maybe I would get some sort of cute animal, and I would make it matching with my sister or my parents. I would get it somewhere, like, maybe, like my arm, potentially.

What is your go-to McDonald's order?

IG: I gotta go for the Happy Meal. Just because they have a toy... So you gotta go for that. The Big Mac is always the classic too. But the happy meal you get a toy.

What’s your most-used emoji?

IG: 🥹

What’s your favorite TV show?

IG: It's gotta be this show called One Piece. I don't know if you've heard about it. Yeah, I've heard that the main guy in One Piece is an incredible actor. Just saying, it's a great show. I love it.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

IG: I don't think I remember the first concert I ever attended, but I can remember my favorite concert ever. It was Billy Joel. He's one of my favorite artists ever, and I got to see him live when I was like 14. I went with my parents to Madison Square Garden. Changed my life. I love that guy. I feel so lucky that I was able to see him perform. He's a master at work. Best moment ever. My favorite song is Vienna.

If you weren't an actor, what would your dream job be?

IG: If I was not an actor, I would want to be a professional food competition kind of guy, you know, those people that eat a lot of food. I want to be that guy. So something related to food, but not making the food, just eating the food.

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

IG: I'm boring. I don't know if I like anything weird... I mean I enjoy hot sauce on pretty much anything. You just want to combine the sweet and the spicy. It's just like, mole. It's part of our culture to do that. I like to combine both extremes, like the sweet and also like the spicy

If you could switch lives with any celebrity/person for a day, who would it be and why?

IG: This is such a tough question. I don't know, like some big futbol player. Also because I don't play sports at all. So it would be cool to be good at soccer for once in my life and fun just me on the field, scoring some goals, and signing the shirts.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?