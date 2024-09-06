With appearances on both Dated and Related and Perfect Match under her belt, Alara Taneri is no stranger to the small screen. But she's more than just a reality TV alum — she has taken her iconic sense of style and lovable personality and turned them into a popping career as an influencer, as well. With over 1 million followers on her combined socials, Alara has won the hearts of many, becoming a go-to source for fashion and beauty inspo.
Distractify chatted with Alara to learn about her dream brand partnership, her perfect first date, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
AT: I want a matching Power Puff Girls tattoo with my little sister and my brother!
Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.
AT: Somebody told me they named their kid after me. 🥹
If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?
AT: Lana Del Rey. I would love to sing like her for a day.
Tell us about your dream brand partnership.
AT: Bottega Veneta. They’re such a cool brand.
What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?
AT: Has to be McDonalds fries dipped in ice cream!
If you couldn’t be an influencer or TV star, what would your dream job be?
AT: A host and a presenter.
What’s your most-used emoji?
🥹😂
Describe your perfect first date.
AT: I’m easy to please, but a picnic at the beach at sunset sounds pretty perfect to me.
What's the best advice you've ever been given?
AT: Everything happens for a reason, what is meant to be will be. ❤️
Tell us about the wildest moment you've had working in reality TV so far.
AT: Hmm, probably after I came off of Perfect Match. A 17-year-old fan followed my Uber to the restaurant I was going to and came in shaking.
Who's the last person you texted or DM'd?
AT: My mum 🥰
What's your current favorite fashion trend?
AT: Ballets pumps with a mini skirt or dress!
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
AT: Turkish soap operas and competition shows. They’re so entertaining.