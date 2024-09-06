Distractify
Home > Exclusives > Distracted With

Alara Taneri

Reality TV sweetheart.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

dw alara taneri
Source: alara taneri; instagram/@alarataneri

With appearances on both Dated and Related and Perfect Match under her belt, Alara Taneri is no stranger to the small screen. But she's more than just a reality TV alum — she has taken her iconic sense of style and lovable personality and turned them into a popping career as an influencer, as well. With over 1 million followers on her combined socials, Alara has won the hearts of many, becoming a go-to source for fashion and beauty inspo.

Distractify chatted with Alara to learn about her dream brand partnership, her perfect first date, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

AT: I want a matching Power Puff Girls tattoo with my little sister and my brother!

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

AT: Somebody told me they named their kid after me. 🥹

Article continues below advertisement

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

AT: Lana Del Rey. I would love to sing like her for a day.

dw embed alara taneri
Source: netflix; instagram/@alarataneri
Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your dream brand partnership.

AT: Bottega Veneta. They’re such a cool brand.

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

AT: Has to be McDonalds fries dipped in ice cream!

Article continues below advertisement

If you couldn’t be an influencer or TV star, what would your dream job be?

AT: A host and a presenter.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your most-used emoji?

🥹😂

Describe your perfect first date.

AT: I’m easy to please, but a picnic at the beach at sunset sounds pretty perfect to me.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the best advice you've ever been given?

AT: Everything happens for a reason, what is meant to be will be. ❤️

Tell us about the wildest moment you've had working in reality TV so far.

AT: Hmm, probably after I came off of Perfect Match. A 17-year-old fan followed my Uber to the restaurant I was going to and came in shaking.

Article continues below advertisement

Who's the last person you texted or DM'd?

AT: My mum 🥰

Article continues below advertisement

What's your current favorite fashion trend?

AT: Ballets pumps with a mini skirt or dress!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?

AT: Turkish soap operas and competition shows. They’re so entertaining.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Drew Afualo Is Engaged — She Silences Haters With the Announcement

Alix Earle Apologizes For Her Racist Tweets — But Are Fans Buying It?

YouTube Star Ethan Dolan Just Got Married to His Longtime Girlfriend

Latest Distracted With News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.