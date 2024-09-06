With appearances on both Dated and Related and Perfect Match under her belt, Alara Taneri is no stranger to the small screen. But she's more than just a reality TV alum — she has taken her iconic sense of style and lovable personality and turned them into a popping career as an influencer, as well. With over 1 million followers on her combined socials, Alara has won the hearts of many, becoming a go-to source for fashion and beauty inspo.

Distractify chatted with Alara to learn about her dream brand partnership, her perfect first date, and more.