Home > Viral News > Influencers Drew Afualo Is Engaged — She Silences Haters With the Announcement "Thinking that a ring is gonna, one, make a man commit to you, and two, make a relationship worth having, is not only ignorant but misogynistic." By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 3 2024, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ptanuvasa

TikTok creator Drew Afualo has earned her reputation online for her snarky and succinct criticism of men online. Though the critics have tried to take shots at her love life, her partner of seven years, Pili Tanuvasa, just popped the question. After many years together, Drew showed off the engagement ring to her followers on Sept. 2, confirming that yes, she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

Drew Afualo and Pili Tanuvasa are engaged.

In posts on Instagram and TikTok on Sept. 2, Drew announced her engagement to Pili, proudly displaying the cushion-cut — and it's an impressive stone. "Ima marry tf out of you big dawg, [Pili]," she captioned the carousel of photos on Instagram. "I cried so hard & for an hour straight yall im so deeply in love & happy it’s actually insane BYE."

The carousel included photos of the couple smiling widely and Drew holding a giant bouquet of red roses. There's also a heart made of rose petals laid out on the bed. Drew made the announcement to her TikTok followers in a much sassier way. She responded to a comment on TikTok that read, "7 years and no ring??? Girl stand up??!!!!!" In the video, she flashed the ring proudly.

"Who needs to stand up?" she asked. Prior to this announcement, some of Drew's haters had attempted to downplay her relationship by pointing out that the pair had been together for years and he had yet to pop the question. But the pair quickly shut down those comments with the announcement of their engagement.

"Also, I've been saying this for f--king years, but there is no f--king timeline on dating," she continued in the video. "My man knew he was going to marry me within the first month of dating me. But neither of us wanted to get married until we were ready."

"But even past that — thinking that a ring is gonna, one, make a man commit to you, and two, make a relationship worth having, is not only ignorant but misogynistic," Drew continued. Drew also shared a video of her doing the trend to "Disco" by Surf Curse, showing off the ring as she flipped off the camera (and her haters who were so concerned about her lack of a ring).

Drew and Pili have known each other for more than a decade.

In Pili's post on his Instagram, he poked fun at Drew, calling out their long history together. "GOT 'EM. From saying no to going to prom [with] me 13 year ago to know, jokes on you love lmaooooo," he captioned his post.