YouTube Star Ethan Dolan Just Got Married to His Longtime Girlfriend Ethan Dolan married his girlfriend of five years, Kristina Alice, who is herself a former influencer. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 30 2024, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_kristinadolan

After getting their start on Vine back when they were still teenagers, the Dolan Twins created a wildly successful YouTube channel that helped cement their status as influencers. At the height of their influence, though, the two announced that they would be stepping away from YouTube.

Years have passed since they made that decision in 2019, and in 2024, news broke that Ethan Dolan had gotten married. Although Ethan is no longer seeking the limelight the way he once was, many still want to learn more about who his wife is. Here's what we know about the new Mrs. Dolan.

Who is Ethan Dolan's wife, Kristina Alice?

Ethan Dolan announced on Instagram that he had gotten married to his longtime girlfriend, Kristina Alice. Kristina and Ethan have been dating for five years, and in their joint post, which featured photos from the wedding, they wrote "Didn’t know a day on earth could be so perfect." Following the news that the two of them had gotten married, many wanted to learn more about Kristina, who is an influencer herself.

According to her bio on Komodo, a talent agency for social influencers, Kristina currently has more than 200,000 Instagram followers, and is "the epitome of all things elegance and charm." "She has a liking for fashion and beauty, often seen in trendsetting outfits featuring chic, classy pieces in picturesque locations. Her warming, effervescent personality has amassed more than 1M likes across all her platforms," the bio continues.

The bio also adds that she has earned partnerships with brands including Hourglass Cosmetics, and MilkMakeup. Much like her partner, though, Kristina has taken roughly a year off from social media before announcing her wedding, with her last post being 52 weeks ago. The two have officially been dating since 2019, and they first announced their engagement in July of 2023.

Ethan and Grayson seem committed to staying offline.

Although the twins spent much of their early lives living on the internet it seems that they're both committed to living lives off of social media now that they're adults. As a result, we don't know a ton about his relationship with Kristina or what the two of them have been up to. Since leaving YouTube, they have been largely absent from all of social media.

Source: Instagram Ethan and Grayson Dolan filming their short film, 'Nothing Left to Give.'

Ethan did pop up in 2023 to promote a short film that he had made with Grayson, but for now, at least, it seems that they're happier to live most of their public lives outside of the public eye, and it seems like that may also be true for Kristina, who seems to have stepped away from her social media profiles at least temporarily.