You might recognize Boman Martinez-Reid from his hilarious TikTok videos or his recent appearance on the Prime Video series Overcompensating. Whichever way he's come across your screen, chances are he made you laugh. Now, the content creator, actor, and comedian is teaming up with Smirnoff ICE to introduce Sunsurance, "bringing a 100% chance of sunny days all summer long, by paying out $200,000 in Sunsurance throughout the summer."

"The new Smirnoff ICE Sunny Days Variety Pack has four award-winning flavors, but my favorite is the Lemon Shaved ICE flavor," Boman said before revealing he would love to share a Smirnoff ICE with Sasha Fierce, aka the one and only Beyoncé. Boman also went on to tell Distractify a few more fun facts about himself just in time for the summer.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

BMR: I have two answers to this question. My brother has "A,B,C,D," on his back, which are the names of everybody in our family, which I think is so cool. So I would get that, or I know who has Doodle Bob tattooed on their leg. I think that is so funny. So I would do that.

What’s your most-used emoji?

BMR: My most used emoji is the eyes just facing forward and the tongue sticking out, and he just looks crashed out, and that's how I feel all the time.

What’s your favorite TV show?

BMR: Veep.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

BMR: OK, get this. The year was 2009. Me and my mother were on our way to go see the Circus Tour starring Britney Spears, and it was my first concert. I was so excited, and we're on the way there, and there were tornado warnings. The weather was so bad, it was like there's going to be a tornado, and my mom was like, I think we might have to turn back and go home. I started crying. Anyway, we ended up staying the course, and to this day, my mom is like, that was the best show I've ever seen, and guess what? I agree.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

BMR: The best meal I've ever had is probably a Christmas dinner that my mom cooked. She used to cook the most extravagant Christmas dinners. She's from Spain, and so she would have all the Spanish fixings, like tortilla and paella. She's such a great cook. Or anytime that I had barbecue chicken.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

BMR: Bobby Brown, "My Prerogative"

If you couldn’t be a creator / comedian, what would your dream job be?

BMR: I think my dream job would be an interior designer. I think I would love to design people's homes because you hold so much power when you do that. That's a powerful person. You have to see the furniture I choose for you every day.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

BMR: Jhené Aiko. That was a pretty big one.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

BMR: I would switch lives with probably Britney Spears and leak all her unreleased music. Just press post.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

BMR: Let's go with RuPaul, because RuPaul's social media is so funny, and I think that we'd be a great fit together.

Share your top three desert-island necessities:

BMR: My phone, which is also connected to the internet, so it's not like my phone and the internet. The internet is already there. I have data on this island. Maybe my best friend, Eden, she would help me. She'd help me even though she probably wouldn't actually. She grew up going to camp, so I feel like she could build forts and stuff. And then probably my closet. I think I need everything in my closet. All of my underwear, socks, everything, shoes. I'm not wearing the same thing all day. We have to switch it up and have variety.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?