Bad Bunny Fans Are This Close to Rioting After Ticketmaster Crashed

Whatever your thoughts are of reggaeton star Bad Bunny 's career longevity, the fascination fans have with his music has shown no sign of slowing down. It's something that's perfectly encapsulated in these concert memes.

Fandom is a fickle beast for some pop stars. There are a few artists who can ride that wave for an entire career it seems, and they'll sell out shows for decades and decades. For others, they become mega famous for a brief period of time and then their careers begin to lose steam.

That's right, Bad Bunny fans are expressing their frustration at not being able to secure concert tix in these memes.

Fans of the artist are flocking to book tickets for his latest tour and were patiently waiting in virtual lines on Ticketmaster, only to be met with service and time-out errors. Imagine the frustration, horror, and gut-punching disappointment when you've discovered that all of your time waiting in a virtual line was for naught. It probably looked a little bit like this:

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, there's agony, but if you're a Bad Bunny fan, you'll also have the sheer determination and will to get your hands on those concert tickets no matter what. Because if there's one thing that we've learned from the artist's performance at Wrestlemania, it's that if you drive yourself to be honestly enthusiastic about whatever you're doing, you're going to accomplish some truly amazing things.

Me: *literally about to purchase bad bunny tickets after waiting an hour*

Ticketmaster: *crashes*

Me: pic.twitter.com/rwevnpTHJ4 — vic (@3500vic) April 15, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

that was me before it crashed. i’m gonna kms pic.twitter.com/0kzEXNE0wr — natalia (@xxnataliiaaaxx) April 15, 2021

But, then again, if Ticketmaster's site crashed, well, there really isn't much else you can do except lament on social media and curse the service provider for not having their ducks in a row.

Article continues below advertisement

The fact that everyone Ik is going to the Bad Bunny concert in Dallas... we all better take pics like this 🤙🏼😤 pic.twitter.com/Sped4BrhcY — j pérez (@Rebornrocks17) April 14, 2021

whose son is buying me a bad bunny concert ticket — Grecia :)) (@greyseeyaa) April 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are expressing their unadulterated sadness and disbelief that they won't be able to get their hands on tickets.

The view from my seat at the Bad bunny concert when everything else sells out at tomorrow’s presale pic.twitter.com/66n595dddx — D🧢🅙 (@DieG0at) April 13, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

At this point I’m going to sell my moms Princess House pots for a ticket to the Bad Bunny concert — Bryanna Rodriguez (@rbryanna25) April 14, 2021

Some people even stated that this was the beginning of their personal arc as a villain.

Article continues below advertisement

Attempting to get tickets for bad bunny has now become my villain origin story... thanks Ticketmaster 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CsWZZcJelI — jonathan 🇬🇹 (@BlueKangaroo98) April 15, 2021

This might just be my 13th reason 😭😭 — jonathan 🇬🇹 (@BlueKangaroo98) April 15, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Others pointed out that there were better alternatives to Ticketmaster that didn't screw them over.

I got tickets via Vivid Seats y la transferencia a ticket master was seamless. I already got them on my account. De verdad lo sugiero — Lady Omega (@qnaomy) April 15, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

For some, waiting in line and trying to get tickets was the least of their problems... First came being able to afford the tickets. Or maybe you're the type of person who managed to get tix but you didn't even deserve them because you're not a big enough fan.

Drop another stimmy, joe. The people want floor seats at the Bad Bunny concert. pic.twitter.com/VdGNiigqrS — pARtY (@Aryannalara_) April 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

if you buy tickets to the bad bunny concert and the only songs you know are dakiti, mía, and callaita, i’m pulling up to your house like this pic.twitter.com/8xIYihtmqz — la frenchie :) (@ladomibori) April 15, 2021

If you managed to wait in line and get your hands on the tickets, what are you going to do, not buy them? That's what credit cards are for.

Article continues below advertisement

everybody: i wanna go to the bad bunny concert



everybody bank acct: pic.twitter.com/18EMeavT7A — 𝑮𝒊𝒐 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) April 14, 2021

Grandpa: WHO SOLD MY TERRENOS!?



Me at the bad bunny concert: pic.twitter.com/5YyIzCDoVS — UGLY PRIMO ✨ (@uglyprimo) April 15, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

I mean, really, what else are you going to spend your money on? School? Seriously? You're paying back your student loans?

FAFSA watching y’all buy front row seats to bad bunny’s concert pic.twitter.com/XsvdzWbXlG — mayrita 🪴 (@GoodLuckMayra) April 15, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

mom: who sold our house?



me at Bad Bunny’s concert: pic.twitter.com/vHwAv8rtmr — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) April 13, 2021

Some people discovered a cool workaround so they wouldn't have to actually attend the concert, spend any money, or wait in line.

Article continues below advertisement

Ill watch the Bad Bunny concert through everyone's 10000 snaps — 𝑮𝒊𝒐 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) April 14, 2021

Is it worth getting nosebleeds? I'd say yes, yes it is. And maybe it's worth ruining your relationship over because if this is really the type of thing that'll make someone stop dating you, then maybe you shouldn't be dating in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

Ya about to see the bad bunny concert like this pic.twitter.com/OfXgdBI9n5 — Saint Jensy (@JraGonZord__) April 15, 2021

Remember queen he’d rather spend all his check on car parts then to buy you some nice roses.. go to that bad bunny concert https://t.co/UVoubGIhVq — 𝓘 (@mvriaisvbell) April 14, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Some people are already making the conditions about contacting them or sliding into their DMs very clear.

dont hmu unless you gonna buy me a bad bunny concert ticket — nicole salcedo (@nicolesalcedo21) April 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

me tryna get front row tickets at bad bunny’s concert pic.twitter.com/Th7lGsc3LQ — steph (@Steph_526) April 14, 2021

Others are just biding their time for couples to break up so they can nab some tickets as a result. But at this rate, I think the exes would show up even if they're no longer together. It's Bad Bunny.

Article continues below advertisement

Waiting for a couple to break up and they end up selling the tickets for cheaper for the bad bunny concert >> — Beto. (@a_orzctz) April 15, 2021

But B.B. wasn't always this popular at this shows.

Article continues below advertisement

We went to the Bad Bunny concert in Bakersfield and y’all it was so empty they let ppl in higher seats come down to the lower seats that were open 😭 look at him now!! 🤩🥺❤️ https://t.co/fPDXKRF8bw — Marina (@oxminaox) April 15, 2021

This finna be me & my boo at the Bad Bunny Concert.... pic.twitter.com/VE5vKuSQlV — Papa Burgundy (@Nighthawk_2011) April 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Me going undercover so I can get into the Bad Bunny concert pic.twitter.com/VnnpvpJvWh — ♛ A ♛ (@moreno97g) April 14, 2021

The demand for his concerts are so high that he added additional dates for select cities, like Miami and Dallas.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad bunny said fuck it and added a second concert date for Dallas 😂 — samantha (@Samm_olv) April 15, 2021

“Where’s my PS5 ??!!””



gf at bad bunny’s concert: pic.twitter.com/CvSW8p2Jhd — lani 🫀 (@savagelaniii) April 15, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

this gonna be me at the Bad Bunny concert. getting in to the arena no matter what😂 pic.twitter.com/NWZp9NFgst — 🚯𝕮𝖍𝖊𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖔🚷 (@humanerror35) April 14, 2021