There Was Rampant Ticketmaster Fraud at Bad Bunny's Recent Concert in Mexico

The venue also released their own statement about the massive ticket mix-up. In it, they said Ticketmaster reported false or duplicated tickets to them and out of interest to "guarantee the safety" of attendees, the venue denied all tickets that were in question to them.

Ticketmaster claims to be in talks with PROFECO, Mexico’s consumer protection agency, to prevent similar circumstances from happening again. Bad Bunny's second date at Estadio Azteca was also sold out on Dec. 11, 2022.