For a musician who got his start on SoundCloud while bagging groceries in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny's rise to fame is peak Cinderella story. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bad Bunny's net worth currently stands at a whopping $18 million. Considering his ascent to stardom over the past few years, that number is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

He's best known for his eclectic juxtaposition of genres, creating songs within rock, bachata, and soul. He even boasts Latin trap and reggaeton.