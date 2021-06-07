What's the Meaning Behind Bad Bunny's New Song "Yonaguni"?

It's virtually impossible to not know who Bad Bunny is by now; the Puerto Rico–born singer-songwriter has millions of devout fans worldwide, and almost every move he makes at this point causes headlines. Case in point: the release of his latest track on June 4, 2021 — "Yonaguni" — which was met with critical acclaim as soon as it came out.

With an interesting title and even more interesting lyrics, mixing cultural influences over a catchy melodic background, it's clear why "Yonaguni" is quickly becoming a fan-favorite in Bad Bunny's catalog. Beyond face value, however, what exactly is the song about? Keep reading for an in-depth analysis of the song's meaning.

The track's name comes from an actual small island called Yonaguni that lies off the coast of Taiwan, but the song isn't all about a tropical vacation. Instead, it focuses on the heartbreak he feels when a woman he loves moves to the island, far away from him. The melancholy tone of it all interpolates some jokes as well, such as Bad Bunny saying he'd get the woman tattooed on his face, but overall stays focused on its core meaning of heartbreak.

Bad Bunny's new song song has been generating a lot of buzz due to the fact that it combines both Spanish and Japanese lyrics. This has been drawing attention from an entirely new demographic, and it seems as though the singer did well, as the reception has been fantastic so far.

Where is Yonaguni?

The location in question is a part of the Yaeyama Islands, which are roughly 67 miles from the coast of Eastern Taiwan. Yonaguni, which also lies directly between the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, was a former U.S. territory. It has since been returned to Japan and has become a popular destination in the area.

The music video for the song provides an even deeper level of context into how hard Bad Bunny is feeling heartbroken in this song. In it, fans are treated to colorful visuals of the star being shown exactly what he's missing by not having the woman he loves. Sadly walking dogs alone, making eggs in an odd way, watching the sunset while a nearby couple rocks a car, and other elements all tie into the overall meaning of how profoundly losing someone you love can affect you.