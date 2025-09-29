Does Bad Bunny Sing in English? Some Are Wondering After Superstar's Super Bowl LX Announcement The artist from Puerto Rico has won three Grammy Awards and 11 Latin Grammy Awards over the course of his career. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 29 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Introducing a new culture to a place filled with tradition is complicated. People are used to certain events taking place, and they might not want anything different to steal the spotlight. However, these changes can turn out to be enriching experiences when embraced. Without evolution, major sporting events wouldn't be as entertaining as they are. It all comes down to people giving the new status quo a chance.

The NFL is ready to change the game. Bad Bunny was announced as the performer for the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The artist from Puerto Rico is one of the biggest music icons in recent years. Many NFL fans are concerned about one aspect after the announcement. Does Bad Bunny sing in English? Here's what we know about the show that will entertain millions during the biggest football game of the season.

Does Bad Bunny sing in English?

According to The Economic Times, Bad Bunny performs his songs mostly in Spanish. The singer comes from Puerto Rico, and his heritage is present throughout his entire discography. Bad Bunny's presence has only grown in the music industry over the years. Even if Bad Bunny doesn't sing in English, he has still worked with plenty of English-speaking artists. Cardi B and Drake are the names of some of the people who have walked into the studio with the singer.

Bad Bunny's journey is a testament to hard work and perseverance. The singer started out by publishing his first work on the internet, leading to the formation of a relatively small following. Hard work pays off, and Bad Bunny soon learned why his effort was worth the wait. "Soy Peor," one of his singles, was quick to reach the Top 20 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, according to Rolling Stone.

The performer went on to make a statement with his albums "YHLQMDLG (I Do Whatever I Want)" and "El Último Tour del Mundo (The Last Tour in the World)." The pandemic was an unfortunate time for most artists, but Bad Bunny knew how to take advantage of how the media ecosystem changed. Bad Bunny went on to become the biggest Latin American artist of his time, selling out packed stadiums and breaking music streaming records with ease.

Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl is a political statement.

The NFL is known for shocking football fans with unexpected developments, and the announcement for the Super Bowl LX halftime show wasn't an exception. There's more to Bad Bunny's inclusion at the event than the recruitment of a popular artist. CNN reports that the singer from Puerto Rico refused to perform in the United States as part of his Debí tirar más fotos World Tour because of the raids U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) organizes under Donald Trump's administration.

