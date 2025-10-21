Can the President Remodel the White House? Trump’s Ballroom Might Not Have Been Approved The president announced his plans to create a ballroom in July 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 21 2025, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For generations, The White House has hosted 47 presidents (and counting) who called the renowned building home. Each president brought their own flair to the Washington, D.C. landmark, such as President Barack Obama and his family's stunning decorations they became known for every holiday season he spent in office. During his second presidential term, President Donald Trump decided to make more permanent changes to The White House.

In October 2025, Trump announced via social media that he began construction on the East Wing facade, the traditional base of operations for the first lady. He shared that the reconstruction would make room for his plans for a $250 million ballroom. But, can a president actually allowed to make renovations on a house they technically don't own? Here's what to know.

Can the president remodel the White House?

Technically, yes. A president is allowed to remodel the White House if they choose. However, it's not a simple feat. According to The White House Historical Association, the extent of the changes made in the White House depends on the specific area and how the project is funded. While a president has considerable leeway with the private residence, modifications to public and historically significant areas are subject to oversight and require approval from external committees and agencies.

Congress provides each president with an allowance for the care, repair, refurnishing and maintenance of the White House and its grounds. While the allowance has fluctuated over the years, as of this writing, the allowance is $100,000. However, due to some of the presidents' affinity for luxury, many of them have occasionally went over budget. In those cases, they're responsible for covering the rest of their renovations out of pocket, which is feasible for some presidents, but not all.

While the president can make renovations as they please (and can afford), the renovations must be approved by the National Capital Planning Commission. According to Fast Company, Trump's East Wing facade renovation didn't get the commission's approval before he started the reconstruction process. The approval is required for construction work and major renovations to government buildings in the Washington area. However, it's unclear if the White House had submitted the ballroom plans for the agency’s review and approval.

Trump shared his plans for his ballroom in July 2025. According to a statement about the building on the White House's website, the 90,000 total square feet space was described as "a much-needed and exquisite addition" and was something presidents reportedly longed for in previous eras. Trump also confirmed the ballroom wouldn't affect the structure of the overall White House, stating the mansion wouldn't be torn down.