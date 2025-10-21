Distractify
President Trump Is Tearing Down the East Wing, but What Was It Originally For?

The East Wing renovations have some people pretty upset.

Published Oct. 21 2025, 9:53 a.m. ET

What Is in the White House East Wing?
Given that President Trump is a real estate developer at heart, it's perhaps a little surprising that it took him until his second term to start making renovations to the White House. As footage of construction crews tearing down the facade of the East Wing to make room for his ballroom started going viral on social media, though, there was plenty of outrage to go around.

Now, many want to know what the East Wing of the White House was originally designed for, and why Trump seems to be doing such a major renovation there. Here's what we know.

Christmas decorations in the White House in 2020.
What is in the White House East Wing?

Per the Associated Press, the East Wing of the White House was first built in 1902 and has been renovated over the years, with a second story being added in 1942. The East Wing is where most visitors to the White House enter the building, and it also traditionally includes office space for the First Lady and her staff. Additionally, it's home to the President's theater and the East Colonnade, according to George Bush's White House website.

Visitors who come to the White House enter through the East Colonnade and travel past the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden to enter the Residence to see rooms on the Ground and State Floors. For many years, a greenhouse inhabited this section of the grounds before the East Wing was built in its place. The East Wing was last renovated in 1942, making it a historic feature on one of the nation's most important buildings.

The East Wing is being remodeled, not destroyed.

“I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom,” Trump posted on social media Monday evening.

“Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!" he continued.

During an event celebrating LSU baseball teams earlier in the day, Trump also commented on the construction of the ballroom, saying that it was a project many presidents had tried to pursue, according to CNN.

“You know, we’re building right behind us — we’re building a ballroom. They wanted a ballroom for 150 years, and I’m giving that honor to this wonderful place,” he said. “I didn’t know I’d be standing here right now, because right on the other side, you have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically.”

While the video of construction equipment tearing down the East Wing might be upsetting, it's in service of Trump's ambition to remake the White House in his own image. For those worried that Trump is destroying the country, the imagery is an apt metaphor.

