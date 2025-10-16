President Trump's "Reverse Bathtub" Speech Has Some People Deeply Confused It's not totally clear what reverse bathtubs even are. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 16 2025, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

During his decade in politics, President Donald Trump has gone on his fair share of slightly confusing rants. He's ranted about everything from windmills to shower pressure over the years, but during remarks at a White House dinner, Trump's latest zag left many people perplexed. During his speech, Trump started discussing "reverse bathtubs" at some length.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people were confused by why a reverse bathtub even is, while others wondered how it was that Trump had arrived at that topic to begin with. Here's what we know about his reverse bathtub rant.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Trump say about a reverse bathtub?

In discussing a basement build, Trump said, "We built a thing called … a reverse bathtub … you seal it … nature always wins.” The remark was part of a broader discussion about how much of a problem flooding can present when building a new building, a topic Trump was discussing because the dinner was being hosted in a newly built White House ballroom. Although the context makes sense, many were confused by the concept of a reverse bathtub.

While it's possible that a reverse bathtub is a real thing, people on the internet were deeply baffled as to what Trump might be referring to. "I was tryna figure out what a reverse bathtub would even be, and I think a roof is actually about as close as you'll get. Or maybe a boat. Idk, neither does he," one person wrote on Reddit. "Trump in a dementia moment confusing the terms 'reverse bathtub' and Golden Shower," another person added.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the president was talking about reverse bathtubs, we don't have much of a sense of what, exactly, he was trying to say. What we do know, though, is that this is not the first time that Trump's digressions have baffled audiences. That's part of his speaking style, to be sure, but some have suggested more recently that Trump is also suffering from some sort of mental decline, although that has not been confirmed.

Trump: You build what's called a reverse bathtub. And it's not that uncommon, but it is actually a reverse—you, you seal it. The problem is, nature always wins. I know a lot about reverse bathtubs. I've done it, and it's something you only do in emergency pic.twitter.com/s8P16Ji2M9 — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 16, 2025 Source: X/@factpostnews

Article continues below advertisement

Trump was speaking during a ballroom dinner for donors.

Trump's remarks were part of a speech he made during a "Legacy Dinner" that was designed to honor donors who had contributed to the $200 million cost of constructing the new ballroom. The dinner was on Oct. 15, and Trump celebrated the ballroom's opening, explaining that he sees it as connected to his mission of building up America's reputation around the world.

“You’ve been so generous in your contributions. Very substantial money, fully financed. It’s fully taken care of now,” Trump told the assembled guests, according to CNN. Those in attendance included representatives from Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Tether, and Palantir.