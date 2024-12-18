Daddy Yankee Sues His Estranged Wife Claiming She Withdrew $100M From His Business Accounts Daddy Yankee announced Mireddys divorced him just days before filing a lawsuit against her. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 18 2024, 8:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daddyyankee;@mireddys

For years, reggaeton rapper Daddy Yankee (real name: Ramón Ayala) and his wife, Mireddys González, kept their marriage low-key — seemingly to strengthen their bond and avoid unnecessary rumors. While that strategy appeared to work for decades, their recent split has officially given folks a reason to pry. In December 2024, Daddy Yankee confirmed their divorce in a Dec. 2 Instagram post, revealing that Mireddys was the one who filed to end their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days later, the "Gasolina" hitmaker took legal action, filing injunctions against his estranged wife. He alleged that Mireddys withdrew millions of dollars from bank accounts tied to two of his companies without his authorization. Despite their efforts to keep things private, their personal lives are now front and center. Here’s everything we know about Daddy Yankee’s lawsuit.

Daddy Yankee's lawsuit claims his estranged wife withdrew $100 million from his business accounts.

Source: Mega

Daddy Yankee's legal troubles are piling up fast. Alongside navigating his divorce, he’s now fighting to remove his estranged wife, Mireddys, from managerial roles tied to his companies, according to legal documents filed in San Juan, Puerto Rico and obtained by Billboard.

Article continues below advertisement

Mireddys has been listed as CEO and manager of El Cartel Records since January 2001, according to her LinkedIn bio — a role she’s held for 24 years. In his filing, Daddy Yankee alleges Mireddys withdrew $80 million from the label’s account without his authorization. Her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos, who has served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, is also named in the lawsuit.

Source: Instagram/@mireddys Mireddys González and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos.

Article continues below advertisement

The 16-page filing seeks their "immediate removal" from all corporate roles and demands the return of withheld documents and information. Despite being the company’s owner, Daddy Yankee claims "he lacks access, interference, and information, to all that he generated and continues to generate and to which he is entitled."

He's also alleging Mireddys hired a third party to assist with selling his music catalog to Concord for a price he described as "unreasonable, disproportionate, and far below its real value." While he signed the contracts, he claims "he does not know the real scope of the transaction, nor does he have detailed knowledge of what was or was not sold."

Article continues below advertisement

To make matters worse, he alleges Mireddys withdrew the $80 million on Dec. 12, after he had already stripped her and her sister of their authority within the company.

Article continues below advertisement

Daddy Yankee filed a second motion, alleging his wife withdrew an additional $20 million.

On Dec. 13, a second motion was filed against Mireddys, alleging she withdrew an additional $20 million from Daddy Yankee's company, Los Cangris, according to Billboard. The filing states, "It now becomes evident why she has wanted to keep him in the dark and deny him information about the withdrawals and cash movements she and her sister make behind his back."

What is Daddy Yankee's net worth?