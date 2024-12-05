Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Is Daddy Yankee Dating Anyone Following His Shocking Divorce Announcement? Is he back in the game? By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 5 2024, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@daddyyankee

After nearly 30 seemingly blissful years of marriage, Daddy Yankee (whose real name is Ramón Ayala) has announced that his wife, Mireddys González, has served him with divorce papers. In a statement on his Instagram story, he shared that he tried to save the marriage to no avail: "After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys."

This announcement comes after breakup rumors started to surround the couple, confirming what many fans have suspected for months. Though he hasn't specified why exactly the divorce came about — and Mireddys has deactivated all of her social media — there is some speculation that it may have had something to do with infidelity. Is Daddy Yankee seeing anyone?



Is Daddy Yankee dating anyone?

Because he began his relationship with Mireddys back in 1994 when they were both still teenagers, Daddy Yankee has never been single in the spotlight — however, going into 2025, that now seems to be the case. There's no indication that Yankee is seeing anyone romantically following his divorce announcement.

Though there were rumblings that he may have been unfaithful, especially given that Mireddys was the one to initiate the divorce, there isn't any evidence to support this rumor. In fact, he appears to be devastated by their split and will likely stay single for a while longer.

Because Mireddys deactivated her Instagram page, it's unlikely that we'll hear her side of the story anytime soon. And as for a reason, folks curious about exactly what went down may be waiting for a while — or forever.



Daddy Yankee says he respects Mireddys's decision.

Further in his statement, which was written in Spanish, Yankee shared that although he is devastated, he intends to "accept and continue." "This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process," he said. "It is time to accept and continue. Protect my stability, my children and everything built over so many years. I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many.”

He continued, "Now more than ever I trust that God has a purpose for every stage of our lives." In an additional statement, Yankee's attorney revealed to Rolling Stone that the musician was aware of his wife's intentions to file for divorce in September, and that "private efforts [to reconcile their differences] were made during this time but did not yield the expected results."