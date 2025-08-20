Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis Finally Face Off in High-Profile Netflix Bout "First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going watch me do it." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 20 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrity boxing matches are a dime a dozen, but there's something about a Jake Paul face-off that has the world gripped in a powerful trance. Paul, as universally hated as he is loved, is the boxing superstar that the world never wanted, never expected, and doesn't really know what to do with.

Now, he's gearing up to face off in a fight against Gervonta Davis, aka "Tank." Both boxers are at the prime of their career, and the Netflix bout promises to be as intriguing as it is predictable. Here's what we know about the Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis fight, and why some people think Netflix is playing "hide the leak" with boxing fans to drum up interest in the bout.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis to face off in high-profile Netflix fight.

Both fighters are entering the ring with a bit of controversy on their backs. Paul has been accused of being a "malignant narcissist" in the past, who fights "washed-up fighters" to advance his career and seem more powerful than he really is. Davis, on the other hand, holds multiple world championship titles in three different weight classes and was named as one of the best active lightweight boxers by sports news outlets. But he also faced criminal charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence, and even traffic violations.

So, you could say that the "Jake vs Tank" fight is about the battle of the most hated, although Davis's talents are indisputable. Paul is hoping to prove his mettle against those talents in a November 14, 2025, fight between the duo on Netflix. Netflix's announcement of the fight reads, "Boxing’s biggest disruptor, international superstar, and the WBA’s No. 14 ranked cruiserweight Jake 'El Gallo de Dorado' Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) will fight undefeated three-division champion, reigning WBA world champion, and pound-for-pound great Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs)."

They cheekily added, "TLDR: It’s Jake vs. Tank, and it’s going to be a fight for the ages." This face-off comes after years of posturing and peacocking between the two fighters, with Paul calling Davis an "angry little elf." He said of their fight, "His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable his a--. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds."

Adding, "And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going watch me do it, breaking viewership records again" (excerpts via Netflix).

Netflix accused of staging "leak" to drum up interest.

With news of the long-awaited fight finally confirmed about the bout between the two, many people are turning scolding eyes on Netflix, accusing the streaming giant of staging a "leak" about the upcoming fight to drum up interest and intrigue. We already know influencers do it, so did Netflix do it, too?

According to the internet, Netflix did indeed play tricksy with their social media advertisements. Bloody Elbow reports that Netflix Turkiye posted early on August 20, 2025, and then quickly deleted, about the upcoming fight. The quickly deleted announcement immediately drummed up buzz on social media, which seems exactly what Netflix might have been hoping for.