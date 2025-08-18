Always a Groomsman, Never a Groom: Jake Paul Takes out Logan Paul's Wedding Cake Logan cheered on Jake’s boxing match with the wedding cake. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 18 2025, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@izzzycka

Who needs a wedding crasher when you have a brother like Jake Paul? After Logan Paul married longtime girlfriend Nina Agdal in Italy, Jake shared a video from the reception on Instagram. In it, Jake destroys the wedding cake while Logan cheers him on. Apparently, this is a groom-approved activity, but it left many wondering what the point was. Especially since professional boxer Jake's punches don't do much to actually take the multi-layer cake down in its entirety.

At the very least, apparently, neither Logan nor Nina have a problem with their elaborate wedding cake being destroyed. Jake and Logan did come up in the internet world together, after all. So doing things to try and be the center of attention at all times is like second nature to them both, which they likely understand for each other. Even if the event happens to be a wedding. But many are wondering why this had to be a thing at the wedding reception.

Jake Paul destroyed brother Logan Paul’s wedding cake.

Jake’s Instagram video features a shot of the entire cake, which is three tall layers. A crowd of wedding guests, including Logan and Nina, surround him. And, in a proper boxing stance, Jake takes several shots at the cake. Logan cheers him on and then embraces him before the video ends. Judging by their unbuttoned shirts, it looks like it was filmed at the end of the night.

What did the cake do to deserve a match with Jake? No one will ever know. But for many, it didn’t make much sense. And some of Jake's critics were quick to comment on his video to share their thoughts on his unofficial boxing round with a wedding cake as opposed to a real human athlete.

“Bro will fight anything but a real fighter,” someone commented on the Instagram video. Another user wrote, “Oh look Jake Paul spent a lot of money to hit something that doesn't hit back again.” Others criticized Jake for wasting food by punching his fists through the cake. Though to be fair, the cake remained standing after he finished punching it, so there’s that.

Jake Paul’s boxing rank is actually impressive.

Both Jake and Logan got their start in entertainment by posting videos on the internet. But Jake hit his big break when he was cast in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. The brothers later found fame through YouTube. Eventually, they both decided that they wanted to be professional boxers. Through various high profile fights, they rose through the ranks.