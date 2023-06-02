Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis Faces His Latest Criminal Charge — Is He in Jail? Is Gervonta Davis in jail? The boxing champ has faced several criminal charges in the past. Where does his most recent scandal land him? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 2 2023, Published 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gervontaa

Professional boxer Gervonta Davis faces plenty of conflicts both inside and outside of the ring. As of 2023, Gervonta holds multiple world championship titles in three different weight classes. He has been previously named as one of the best active lightweight boxers by sporting news outlets like ESPN and is infamous for his nigh-absurd punching power, which has led to several knockout-to-win victories. His illustrious career, however, has been marred by a litany of criminal offenses.

Since 2017, Gervonta Davis has been subject to several arrests for a variety of crimes. These include several accounts of aggravated assault, domestic violence, and even traffic violations. Despite having faced several criminal charges and prison sentences, he continues to drum up controversy at practically every given turn. Unsurprisingly, this trend persists through 2023, leading many to ask if Gervonta Davis is currently in jail. Here's why Gervonta is in trouble this time.

Is Gervonta Davis in jail?

At the beginning of June 2023, it was reported that Gervonta Davis was taken into custody at Baltimore Central Booking. He was already in the midst of serving a three-month home detention sentence for a hit-and-run incident, but a violation of this sentence landed him in jail.

The Baltimore Banner reports that Gervonta was spending his home detention between a Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million penthouse he'd purchased in South Baltimore. He had originally been sentenced to serve his house detention at the residence of his coach, Calvin Ford, but Ford was not made aware of his location change. At an impromptu hearing at the time of his arrest, Gervonta was ordered to serve out the rest of his three-month sentence in jail as opposed to house detention.

Gervonta Davis to serve rest of 90-Day sentence from 2020 Hit-and-Run case in jail pic.twitter.com/b2Ypex3PFW — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 2, 2023

The aforementioned hit-and-run took place in November 2020. According to The Baltimore Sun, he was driving his Lamborghini SUV when he struck another car. The incident hospitalized the car's four inhabitants, including a pregnant woman. The subsequent plea deal also cited several other violations, including driving on a suspended license and running a red light. His 90-day house detention sentence began on May 5, 2023, and also includes three years' probation.