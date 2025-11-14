The Ending to the Twisty Netflix Drama 'The Beast in Me,' Explained The thriller keeps us guessing until the end. By Risa Weber Published Nov. 14 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: NETFLIX

Spoiler Alert! This article contains major spoilers for The Beast in Me. The gripping Netflix drama The Beast in Me centers on author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes), who is struggling with writer's block while grieving. Her son died in a tragic car accident involving a teen, Teddy, whom Aggie believes was drunk at the time of the incident.

When a mysterious neighbor (Nile, played by Matthew Rhys), who is rumored to have killed his ex-wife, moves in next door, Aggie is drawn to write his biography. Their shaky and complicated relationship stirs up Aggie's anger towards Teddy and causes her to contemplate, well, the beast inside herself. Danes explained to Tudum, "For whatever reason, this project gives her some kind of reason to be and think again ... He’s this unlikely catalyst and muse, and she’s just so relieved to finally have access to her creative self again that she kind of can’t help it."

What happens at the end of 'The Best in Me'?

Aggie is strangely drawn to Nile and confesses that she has pent-up rage about Teddy and her son's death. Things get weird when Teddy vanishes under similar circumstances to Nile's first wife, per People. When Teddy goes missing, Aggie starts working with the FBI to try to figure out what happened to Teddy and Nile's ex-wife, Madison. She tries to glean information from Nile through their strange relationship.

Teddy isn't actually dead. Nile has kept him alive to use as blackmail against Aggie in case she gets too close to figuring out the truth. Aggie finally finds proof that Nile killed Madison, but Nile is one step ahead. He's already killed the FBI agent that Aggie was working with, and is now in possession of his phone.

So when Aggie texts the agent to give him the news, Nile picks up the phone. Aggie goes home and finds that Nile has read and annotated her manuscript, notably changing the tile from The Beast and Me to The Beast in Me.

Nile calls her and says he understands her anger toward Teddy. He then says, "But I didn’t know you had it in you … until I walked upstairs." Aggie walks up the stairs to find that Nile has killed Teddy and put his body in her house to frame her. He tipped off the police, and they're on their way to Aggie's house.

Aggie flees to Nile's new wife, Nina's art gallery, and tries to convince her that her husband is a serial killer. She pleads with Nina, asking her to take Nile down before it's too late. Aggie turns herself in and is arrested at the gallery.

What happens to Nile at the end of 'The Beast in Me'?

After Aggie is arrested, Nina goes home and finds Nile there. Nile asks Nina if Aggie said anything about him before the cops showed up, and this is the last straw for Nina. She confronts him about the murders, saying, "Just at least have the balls to say it to my f--king face.” In a rage, he confesses to both murders.

The next day, Nile holds a press conference to talk about his development project. He tries to give Nina a hug after, but she won't let him, instead telling him to listen to his voicemail. When he does, he learns she recorded his confession. The FBI arrests Nile as Aggie watches on, free.