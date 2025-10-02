Elon Musk Is Telling His Followers to Cancel Netflix to "Protect Your Kids" Elon is upset about kids shows that feature trans characters. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 2 2025, 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Waging war against individuals, brands, and platforms is something that Elon Musk is very familiar with — and now his latest target is the world’s top streaming service, Netflix. In his ongoing efforts to demolish all things woke, the billionaire X owner is lashing out at Netflix for allegedly poisoning the minds of children.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what exactly is behind his new attacks that have led to him urging his social media followers to “cancel Netflix" for good? Let’s break it all down.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Elon Musk want to cancel Netflix?

The world’s richest man, with a net worth of $500 billion, unleashed to his 227 million X followers his thoughts about Netflix. He reshared a meme that shows Netflix bringing the Trojan horse to a city filled with "your kids." Inside the horse is the "transgender woke agenda." When Elon reshared the meme, he added, “cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” on Wed. Oct. 1, 2025.

The attack on the popular streaming service stemmed from a post from a right-wing TikTok account bashing the Netflix children’s program Dead End Paranormal Park, which had a scene where one character says they are transgender. One post from the right-wing account said, “Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Elon continued to retweet and respond to additional posts from other users slamming other Netflix children’s shows, such as CoComelon and The Baby Sitters Club. As of now, Netflix has yet to respond to Elon’s request for X users to cancel their membership for the platform, according to Variety.

Article continues below advertisement

The tech mogul has continuously inserted himself in the fight against transgender rights and representation despite having a trans daughter.

In a July 2024 interview, after daughter Vivian Wilson formally transitioned, Elon confirmed that their relationship was severely damaged because of it. “I was tricked into doing this,” he said, per The Washington Post. “I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys,” Elon continued. “This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told [my child] might commit suicide.”

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after her father’s comments, Vivian opened up about their relationship in an exclusive interview.

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” she told NBC News of her father’s statements regarding her transition. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide,” she said.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Vivian also shared what it was like growing up with Elon, specifically his demeanor. “He was cold. He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic,” she told the outlet. “I was in fourth grade,” Vivian began, recalling a childhood incident. “We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel.”