'A Merry Little Ex-Mas's Filming Locations Were Charmingly Festive

The charm of A Merry Little Ex-Mas resides in the fact that it's a romantic comedy set during the holidays, making it the perfect light watch during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. It is meant to be a movie that the entire family can enjoy.

Where was A Merry Little Ex-Mas filmed? Here's what we know about the filming locations of the latest Netflix romance. The streaming platform continues its yearly tradition of delivering charismatic movies and television series just in time for the most wonderful time of the year.

The filming locations for 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' were very festive.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas was filmed in Canada. To be more precise, Toronto was used as the principal location during the romantic comedy's filming schedule. The cold weather that has allowed the city to stand out from other tourist destinations was perfect for the setting of the story. Other Canadian locations that can be seen in A Merry Little Ex-Mas include Unionville and nearby Starbucks locations. Netflix was looking for a place that could capture the holiday spirit.

Toronto is commonly used in American entertainment productions because tax laws regarding major productions work differently in Canada. Other movies that have been filmed in Toronto include Hairspray and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. The magic of Hollywood allows Toronto to pass off as different cities on the screen. Audiences rarely notice that they're actually watching locations that can't be found in the United States.

Steve Carr is the director of A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Before working on the romantic comedy for Netflix, the director was involved with projects such as Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Daddy Day Care. The streaming platform recruited the filmmaker due to his experience with beloved comedies.

'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' features a stellar cast.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas tells the story of a divorced couple who decide to spend one last holiday with their children before making the separation official. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the father's new girlfriend arrives just in time for Christmas. Such an unusual premise requires a talented cast in order to pull it off. The main characters of the story are Kate (Alicia Silverstone) and Everett (Oliver Hudson).

The leading couple has plenty of acting experience. Alicia Silverstone was featured as Batgirl in Batman and Robin, the controversial sequel that featured George Clooney as the Caped Crusader. The actor also received plenty of praise for her performance in Miss Match. Oliver Hudson's career looks very different from his co-star's. The artist stepped into the shoes of Wes Gardner in Scream Queens. Oliver also gained plenty of recognition thanks to his tenure as Adam in Rules of Engagement.