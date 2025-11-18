'The Marksman' Took Liam Neeson to Interesting Filming Locations The Robert Lorenz feature was released in theaters at the peak of the pandemic. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 18 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Open Road Films

It takes a lot of time, effort, and money to produce a decent action movie. The team behind The Marksman knew that they had a tough challenge ahead of the film's production, and that included scouting for locations to tell Jim Hanson's (Liam Neeson) story.

Where was The Marksman filmed? Here's what we know about the places in which cameras rolled for Robert Lorenz's critically panned action drama. The desert was essential to set the tone for the movie. As a result, the production locations had to reflect the protagonist's desperation.

The filming locations for 'The Marksman' were surprising.

Several locations are listed as part of the production of The Marksman. WKYC reports that the crew headed to Loraine County, Ohio, to capture a part of Jim's journey. The protagonist was introduced as a Vietnam War veteran and a former U.S. Marine sniper. That's not where the action comes to an end. Fox stated that Portage County, Ohio, was also seen in the movie. Principal photography for The Marksman took place in the fall of 2019.

Some movies run into challenges that are very different from what is portrayed on the screen. While The Marksman was getting ready to make its big screen debut, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the entertainment industry forever, forcing the temporary closure of movie theaters around the world. Other filming locations for the action-packed film include Cleveland and Chardon, Ohio (via WNCX). The state of Ohio was lucky to host almost the entirety of The Marksman's filming schedule.

Any movie has to go through a post-production process once filming is done. While The Marksman was shot before the pandemic hit, there wasn't enough time for the movie to premiere before the shutdown, causing the action drama to be delayed until 2021. Robert Lorenz knows how to make a story feel real. The fact that The Marksman was shot on location adds a layer of credibility to the story, as opposed to a movie filmed in a closed studio with plenty of visual effects.

Liam Neeson continues to enjoy his resurgence.

The Marksman is only one of the movies that put Liam back into the spotlight. After the action drama was released, the seasoned actor appeared in Blacklight, Memory, and In the Land of Saints and Sinners. Nevertheless, a few projects can make a major difference. Viewers around the world might have been curious to hear that Liam was confirmed to star in a new version of The Naked Gun.

The Naked Gun made its big screen debut with an 88 percent Critics' Score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a $102 million haul at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). The sequel was considered a hit for Paramount Pictures in every aspect. For someone with Liam's experience, a successful project can open the door to many other possibilities in the entertainment industry.