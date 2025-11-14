Fans Buzz Over Rumors of a Post-Credit Scene in 'Now You See Me: 3' — Here's the Scoop "I appreciated how this movie poked fun of its own franchise, that’s hard to do as it usually takes me out of the movie but instead it gave me a chuckle." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 14 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Lionsgate

When the Now You See Me franchise first launched in 2013 and the sequel landed in 2016, fans had no idea that they would be waiting a full nine years to see the third. But luckily, this movie was well worth the wait.

The film, following illusionists who go by the Four Horsemen who use their stage acts to disguise incredibly lucrative heists, landed via Lionsgate in theaters on Nov. 14, 2025, for the franchise's latest, and arguably greatest, installment. It wasn't long before fans were losing their minds and calling the nine-year haul "well worth the wait." But if you're sitting down in a theater for NYSM: 3, should you wait for a post-credit scene? Here's the scoop.

Is there a post-credit scene in 'Now You See Me: 3'?

So, let's jump into it. You've been waiting nine years for Now You See Me: 3 to arrive, and the day is finally here. You sit down in theaters and have your mind blown by the movie. You need a minute to gather yourself during those post-movie credits. Do you get a little bonus post-credit scene to finish with a little cherry on top?

Unfortunately, there is no lengthy pre-, mid-, or post-credit scene for fans to indulge in. However, there is a quick glimpse of a promise for future stories. After the credits, Dylan appears, announcing that The Eye has a fresh mission (via Manchester Evening News).

Now You See Me 1 and 2 came with the world-building the franchise needed, which freed 3 up to do some really spectacular character building and expanding on the characters' powers.

After a long wait, 'NYSM:3' is getting rave reviews from fans.

If you can get over the disappointment of the fact that there's no lengthy post-credit scene and all you get is a blip, we have great news: Fans are loving Now You See Me: 3, even without the little extra scene. On TikTok, even critics can't pan the movie. People who loved the first two are ecstatic about this one, and even those who were "meh" on 1 and 2 seemed to have really enjoyed the third installment in the franchise.

TikTok comment sections are filled with fans celebrating the movie's success, and lamenting how long it took to get here. Three new horsemen have joined the iconic Four Horsemen group, and it's brought no small amount of intrigue and interest to the franchise. Jesse Eisenberg, one of the original Four, told People, "I love the dynamic with the new Horseman. My character is already kind of a condescending guy, and teaching these young kids brought out an extra level of condescension. They were so great to play off of — they’re funny and very quick. They certainly knew how to fight back."

