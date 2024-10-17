Home > Entertainment > Movies What You Need to Know About Casting for 'Sunrise on the Reaping' May the odds be ever in your favor, all aspiring and seasoned actors! By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 17 2024, 5:57 p.m. ET Source: Scholastic

Fans of The Hunger Games series will soon be able to grab a copy of the next book, Sunrise on the Reaping, on March 18, 2025, though the film adaptation won’t hit theaters until Nov. 20, 2026. This marks the second prequel in the series, set 25 years before Katniss and Peeta entered the infamous arena. The story unfolds during the 50th annual Hunger Games, the Second Quarter Quell, where Haymitch Abernathy competes in a special edition featuring double the tributes — 48 instead of 24.

For every 25-year milestone of the games, Panem hosts a unique twist. Despite his carefree, often drunk persona, Sunrise on the Reaping will shine a light on the moment Haymitch became a victor, so it’s time we put some respect on his name. With every novel so far adapted into films, fans are eager to know if there will be a casting call for Sunrise on the Reaping. Here’s everything you need to know!

Will there be a casting call for 'Sunrise on the Reaping?'

There hasn’t been an official announcement yet directing seasoned and up-and-coming actors on how they can audition for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. But we understand why people are searching for information — there are plenty of roles to fill, especially since producers will need 48 actors to play the tributes featured in the 50th Games, not to mention other key characters in the film.

One of the biggest roles to cast, if it hasn’t been filled already, will be young Haymitch, who is only 16 years old when he’s entered to compete in the Games. Folks on TikTok have already been casting their votes on who they think should fill his younger shoes, with some suggesting Walker Scobell to play the younger version of the victor and Drew Starkey as an older version.

But obviously, you’re here searching for how you can get cast in the new Hunger Games movie, so here are some suggestions until an official open casting call is announced. Right now, social media, TikTok and Instagram included, is a breeding ground for new and existing talent. It’s free to use and has proven to be a successful platform for auditions.

People on TikTok have already begun posting their unofficial auditions, and hey, you never know whose eyes might come across your video. Remember, Liza Koshy rose to major fame after posting hilarious clips of her raw humor on Vine. So, get your backdrops and voice-overs ready, and be prepared to put your acting skills to the test. And don’t forget to tag the official Hunger Games TikTok page @hungergamesofficial.

