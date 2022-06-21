From Vine to the Big Screen –– What's Liza Koshy's Net Worth?
Social media has opened the door to fame and success for tons of people over the last few years. Liza Koshy is one of those well-known individuals.
As of today, she has over 17.4 million subscribers keeping up with the content she posts on her YouTube channel. Her social media success has translated quite far for Liza, who has snagged a handful of movie and TV roles since then. Here’s where Liza's net worth stands today.
What is Liza Koshy’s net worth?
Showing off an infectious sense of humor and personality has been financially beneficial for Liza. According to Wealthy Gorilla, her net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $6 million today. Across all the videos she’s uploaded to YouTube since launching her channel, she’s garnered more than a billion views in total.
Liza Koshy
YouTuber, Actress
Net worth: $6 million
Liza Koshy is a social media star and actress.
Birthdate: March 31, 1996
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Birth name: Elizabeth Shaila Koshy
Father: Jose Koshy
Mother: Jean Carol Hertzler
Education: Lamar High School, University of Houston
Liza has parlayed her social media success into TV and movie roles. She starred in a movie called Work It in 2020 alongside Sabrina Carpenter. In 2016, she landed a part in Boo! A Madea Halloween with Tyler Perry.
From 2016 to 2019, she was part of a reality show called Escape the Night. From 2016 to 2017, she starred in a horror fiction series called Freakish. In 2021, she lent her voice acting skills to an animated movie called My Little Pony: A New Generation. She also led the way in her own series called Liza on Demand.
The most recent project she’s connected to is called Dancing With Myself. The reality show gives famous content creators a chance to compete in dance challenges.
It seems like there are new dance trends popping up on TikTok every day. This reality show will focus on some of those popular moves. Interestingly enough, Shakira and Nick Jonas will also appear on the show alongside Liza.
What has Liza Koshy's life been like on her journey to the top?
Before Liza reached a net worth of $6 million in 2022, she was active on a platform that no longer exists today. We’re referring to Vine! She was one of the most popular creators pumping content out on Vine at the height of its popularity.
When Vine suddenly shut down in 2016, she didn’t let it ruin her rise to fame. Liza‘s Vine followers ultimately followed her over to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms, which meant her fame never really went away.
In an interview with Hello Giggles, Liza explained, “Vine has trained me to become the performer that I am today — to speak in these one-liners or create these bites of stories, which is just ironic because of what Quibi is with quick bites. That’s why I’ve created on YouTube, TikTok, or even on my Instagram stories … I’ve always tried to capture a story as short and sweet as possible.”
Millions of people agree that she has the type of personality to succeed in the entertainment industry.