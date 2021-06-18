Fans Are Convinced Liza Koshy Has a Girlfriend Thanks to an Instagram Post

In a June 17 post, Liza offered her followers a series of photos of herself with personal trainer Jenna Willis. In many of the photos, the two certainly appear to be very friendly. The photos themselves reveal how intimate the two are, but the relationship speculation went into overdrive after fans read the caption that Liza posted underneath them.

“Happy belated birthday baby. I can’t wait to see you at the end of the aisle one day… I just have no idea which role you’ll play," she wrote.

In response, Jenna offered a comment of her own in which she wrote “3, 6, 8, swipes. Drop the mic, cause we did it baby!”

In response to somebody saying, “damn girl you lucky one,” Jenna simply replied: “agreed.”