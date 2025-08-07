Liam Neeson’s Net Worth Is Reflective of His Lengthy Career — Inside His Massive Fortune He has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest box office hits including 'Taken' and 'Star Wars.' By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 7 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When you have a long list of film credits that date back decades, it’s no surprise that your bank account is a pretty hefty example of your success. Such is the case with veteran actor Liam Neeson, whose staggering net worth shows no signs of slowing down despite his long time in Hollywood.

Making his film debut in the late 1970s and securing small roles throughout the 80s, Liam Neeson officially landed on the Hollywood A-list when he played the titular role of Oskar Schindler in the Academy Award-winning 1993 film, Schindler’s List.



Liam Neeson’s net worth is reflective of his lengthy career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of August 2025, Liam Neeson is worth an estimated $120 million, the bulk of which is due to his highly lucrative film career. He has starred in some of the film industry’s biggest box office successes, including the Taken franchise, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, Gangs of New York, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy, and Love Actually.

Liam Neeson Actor Net worth: $120 million Liam Neeson is an Irish actor who has starred in such films as the Taken franchise and The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy. Birth name: William John Neeson Birth date: June 7, 1952 Birth place: Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland Father: Bernard Neeson, primary school teacher Mother: Katherine Neeson, cook Marriages: Natasha Richardson (married 1994, until her death in 2009) Children: 2, Michael (born in 1995) and Daniel, born in 1996 Education: St. Patrick’s College

Liam recently offered insights into his secrets to success, his pet peeves of fellow actors and more.

While promoting the 2025 reboot of the classic comedy film franchise The Naked Gun, Liam spoke with Rolling Stone and revealed a bit about his career. The Golden Globe nominee offered a candid response when asked what the worst part of obtaining success is. He shared, “Someone once said, ‘It’s terrible when people are talking about you, and it’s even worse when they’re not talking about you.’”



He was equally as honest regarding the advice he wished he had received in the early days of his acting career. “That the highs would’ve been great, and the lows would have been very low,” he told the outlet. Liam didn’t hold back when sharing how important he views being punctual while shooting films, admitting that he views it as “insulting” to everyone involved.

“I just try to be real. And show up on time. That’s very important,” he said. “I hear disturbing stories about actors and actresses who are very gifted, but show up on the set two, three, four hours late. I would never work with those people. I think it’s so insulting.” “[It’s] very, very important, I think,” Liam said of punctuality. “Because you have a crew of like 60, 70, 80 people waiting for you. The very least you can do is give them the respect by turning up on time.”

Liam revealed his plans for action movies in the future.

The turn to comedy after decades of both dramatic and action roles, appears to be something that Liam intends to embrace more of in the future, as his interest in the action genre wanes, he revealed to Variety.

