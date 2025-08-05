Liam Neeson Generally Isn’t Seen as Racist, Aside From That One Controversial Comment "All I have to say is yikes." By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 5 2025, 5:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There’s a lot to like about Liam Neeson from an entertainment standpoint because the man is, quite frankly, very entertaining. With his gruff demeanor among other qualities, he’s become a go-to for thriller, mystery, and crime fiction roles. And more recently, he flexed his comedic muscles in The Naked Gun reboot, proving he’s more than just the serious guy with a very particular set of skills (yes, that’s a Taken nod).

At 73, Liam remains a Hollywood staple, thanks to the roles he continues to land and his newfound romance with Pamela Anderson. Because of that, fans have taken a renewed interest in what Liam stands for, including how he views the world and the people in it. One question that comes up from time to time when Liam regains the spotlight is whether he is racist. It’s a blunt question, but perhaps his past actions are why it keeps coming up. Let’s get into it.

Is Liam Neeson racist? Here are what his past actions suggest.

Source: Mega

For the most part, Liam Neeson is seen as a well-respected and talented actor who doesn’t show racist tendencies, except for that one time. Back in 2019, during an interview with The Independent, Liam made a shocking confession.

He admitted that, after a traumatic event involving someone close to him who was raped by a Black man, he spent about a week walking the streets hoping to encounter a Black man so he could harm him, permanently. “I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody, I’m ashamed to say that, and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some “Black b--tard” [he air-quoted that] would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could… kill him.”

A man who can HUNT black people .... doesn't suddenly become



Racist free



Signed,



Liam Neeson, oh, so cute with Pam — Nikki Dawn🌸.⋆*☆.•🦋 (@Bleudawn_7) August 5, 2025

It appeared Liam didn’t care who it was; he just cared that it was a Black man. And that’s where things get questionable. Was Liam’s desire to harm someone justifiable? Maybe. But to lump all Black men into his rage, that’s where people took issue. The fact is, any man could have committed that crime. It just happened to be a Black man in the case involving the person close to him, so honing in on one race is likely where the idea that Liam might be racist came from.

me coming into these comments and finding out that not only is liam neeson racist but Pamela also has a history of being involved w racist men pic.twitter.com/CAqpou0Z16 — 🫠 (@iafaipp) July 30, 2025

However, he also admitted in that same interview, “But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the f--k are you doing,’ you know?” While some still question Liam’s stance on race after that admission, others might see it as him wanting revenge on someone like the person who committed the horrific act.

All I have to say is yikes. pic.twitter.com/0HOSrJdlYz — Zion Douglas (@ThatKidDouglas) February 4, 2019

Liam might not be racist, but he’s definitely biased against actors who show up late.

Liam’s 2019 comment is really the only racial issue people have ever uncovered about the actor, so calling him racist feels like a bold assumption. However, he has admitted to not wanting to work with a certain type of person — actors who are late.