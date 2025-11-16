'Home Alone' Turns 35 — See What the Cast Is Doing Today, Plus Those Who Have Passed 'Home Alone' premiered on November 16, 1990. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 16 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: 20th Cedntury Fox

When it comes to the best Christmas movie, it's hard to top Home Alone. And while we can watch the film any time of the year, the cast has been booked and busy since Home Alone premiered over three decades ago on November 16, 1990. One McCallister sibling even has an Oscar win under his belt, and we are not talking about Kevin. Keep reading to see what the cast is doing these days.

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin)

Source: 20th Century Fox/ MEGA

Macaulay Culkin was the child star of the '90s, and he was just 10 years old when Home Alone premiered in November 1990. He followed up the hit Christmas movie with My Girl, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Richie Rich. He went on to temporarily retire from acting but has continued to work throughout the years before receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Macaulay is now married to actress Brenda Song, and the couple has two sons.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Pesci (Harry)

Source: 20th Century Fox/ MEGA

Joe Pesci was the veteran actor on the set of Home Alone. His filmography included Raging Bull, Lethal Weapon 2, and Goodfellas before starring as unlucky burglar Harry. Following the movie, he appeared in the sequel, as well as the iconic My Cousin Vinny and Casino. Joe, 82, last appeared in the Pete Davidson comedy Bupkis in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Stern (Marv)

The other half ot the Sticky Bandits, Marv, was played by actor Daniel Stern. His filmography includes City Slickers, Rookie of the Year, and Whip It. He last appeared in Season 4 of the AppleTV series, For All Mankind. He also spends his time on his tangerine farm and creating art.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara (Kate)

Source: 20th Century Fox/ MEGA

Despite leaving Kevin home alone, Catherine O'Hara's Kate was the ultimate movie mom. Fast forward, and she played another iconic mom, Moira Rose, in Schitt's Creek. More recently, Catherine starred in the Apple TV series The Studio and HBO's The Last of Us.

Article continues below advertisement

Devin Ratray (Buzz)

Source: 20th Century Fox/ MEGA

There is no denying that the true villain of Home Alone was Kevin's oldest brother, Buzz, who was played by Devin Ratray. Devin went on to star in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Dennis the Menace, and The Prince & Me. However, more recently, Devin has been dealing with some serious allegations of domestic assault, battery, and rape.

Article continues below advertisement

Gerry Bamman (Uncle Frank)

Every family has an Uncle Frank. Gerry Bamman has kept busy since appearing in Home Alone, starring in movies and TV shows such as The Bodyguard, Superstar, and Law & Order. More recently, the 84-year-old appeared in the Netflix series, The Waterfront.

Article continues below advertisement

Kieran Culkin (Fuller)

Source: 20th Century Fox/ MEGA

Macaulay Culkin's little brother went from chugging Pepsi to winning an Oscar! Kieran Culkin went on to star in the HBO series Succession, which earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor. He also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the film A Real Pain. Next up for Kieran? The latest next in the Hunger Games franchise — The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Article continues below advertisement

John Heard (Peter)

Source: 20th Century Fox

John Heard was perfectly cast as Peter McCallister — and while we still might not know what Peter did for a living to afford a Paris C Christmas vacation — John had an impressive filmography that included Home Alone, Big, and The Sopranos. Sadly, John passed away due to cardiac arrest in July 2017 at the age of 71.

Article continues below advertisement

John Candy (Gus Polinski)

Source: 20th Century Fox

Best known as Uncle Buck, John Candy played the kind-hearted polka musician who helps Kate get home to Kevin in the film. John went on to star in a few movies, including Cool Runnings and Rookie of the Year, before his unexpected death at the age of 43 in his sleep while filming his last movie, Wagons East. John is survived by his wife, Rosemary, and his two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Roberts Blossom (Marley)

Source: 20th Century Fox