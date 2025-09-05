Explore Where Rosemary Margaret Hobor Is Now, Decades After John Candy’s Passing Rosemary Margaret Hobor's husband John Candy passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 1994. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 5 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

If you’ve ever watched a John Candy movie and found yourself wondering about the family he left behind, you’re not alone. With the release of a new documentary about the late actor in 2025, many fans are asking where his wife Rosemary Margaret Hobor is now and how she’s doing decades after his untimely passing.

Article continues below advertisement

While John was larger than life on screen, his wife, Rosemary, has always chosen a much more private path. Unfortunately, this meant his fans really didn’t know a lot about her or her marriage to John. Likewise, it was also pretty rare for her to make appearances in photos.

Rosemary Margaret Hobor now focuses on family and a private life away from Hollywood.

Rosemary met John in the 1970s, long before Uncle Buck or Planes, Trains and Automobiles made him a household name. The couple married in 1979 and built a family together, raising two children, Jennifer and Christopher. Unlike many Hollywood marriages, theirs wasn’t splashed across tabloids or steeped in scandal. By all accounts, it was steady, supportive, and grounded — something John cherished amid the chaos of show business.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Rosemary with her daughter Jennifer and grandkids.

So, where is Rosemary today? According to Closer Weekly, she has kept her distance from the public eye, continuing the quiet lifestyle she preferred even during John’s peak fame. She never remarried and instead dedicated herself to raising their children and later supporting their adult careers.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer went on to act, write, and produce. Their son Christopher also explored creative paths in entertainment. Both have spoken warmly about their father’s influence, crediting their mother for accomplishing the difficult task of holding the family together after his passing.

Source: Instagram Throwback photo of John with his kids Chris and Jennifer.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosemary has also embraced creativity in her own way. Before marrying John, she studied fine arts, and she has maintained an interest in painting and ceramics. While she hasn’t sought fame or commercial recognition, those who know her describe her as an artist at heart. Her private pursuits reflect the same grounded, family-first values she and John shared during their marriage.

Decades after his passing, his loved ones work to keep his legacy alive.

One of the most touching aspects of Rosemary’s life is how she has continued to honor John’s memory. From supporting retrospectives of his work to encouraging Jennifer and Christopher in their creative careers, she has ensured his influence carries on. Fans often see John’s humor, kindness, and warmth reflected in his children, and that is in no small part thanks to Rosemary’s guidance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram John Candy's widow with their son, Chris.

It’s also clear that she still holds John’s memory close. Unlike celebrity widows who step back into the spotlight, Rosemary has chosen to live without the constant glare of Hollywood. This choice has allowed her family to grieve, heal, and thrive without being overshadowed by the tragedy of John’s passing.