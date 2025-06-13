May the Schwartz Be With Us Again! — Details on the Release of 'Spaceballs 2' When will then, be now? Soon. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 13 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Amazon MGM Studios

When it comes to a movie that is chockablock with quotable lines and gut-busting scenes, few are as prolific as 1987's Spaceballs. The Mel Brooks-helmed movie is a parody of Star Wars that really set the bar high as far as respectful ridicule goes. It's almost impossible to choose one hilarious moment from the movie but if we had to, it'd definitely be the combing the desert scene with a comically large comb.

It's been nearly 40 years since the satirical space adventure hit the big screen, but Spaceballs keeps finding new life with each generation. It's not uncommon for a movie like that to get a sequel. We have Airplane II: The Sequel, Hot Shots Part Deux, and a couple of Naked Gun sequels that are about to get a refresh with a reboot in 2025. Speaking of returns, in June 2025, Spaceballs 2 was announced via a delightful teaser trailer.

Do we have a release date for 'Spaceballs 2'?

According to the teaser trailer, the Schwartz awakens sometime in 2027. For now, we'll have to get by with the occasional cast announcements. Sadly, John Candy passed away in March 1994 so he won't be reprising his role as Barf the Mawg, the half-man half-dog who is his own best friend. It's unclear if a new Mawg will be stepping into his furry feet.

We are beyond pleased about the fact that Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga will be returning as Lone Starr and Princess Vespa, respectively. It's safe to assume that they are now the king and queen of Planet Druidia. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Bill's son Lewis Pullman will be joining the cast as, you guessed it, Lone Starr's son Starburst. If you're anything like us, this is how you're finding out that one of the stars of Thunderbolts* is Bill Pullman's son.

Lewis isn't the only new face on the space block as everyone's fave, Keke Palmer, will be playing a character named Destiny. In a perfect world, she will be the "will they, won't they" love interest to Starburst. If the nod to the Star Wars franchise continues with the Spaceballs sequel, then Destiny will find out she is related to another character in the film. Will there be a gold bikini? Perhaps Starburst will be wearing the risqué outfits.

Rick Moranis is coming out of retirement for 'Spaceballs 2.'

The best and most shocking news to accompany the Spaceballs 2 announcement is the fact that actor Rick Moranis is once again donning the enormous black helmet for the sequel. He played the aptly named Dark Helmet in the original and brought so many over-the-top choices to this character, that it would be difficult to imagine a sequel without him.

Part of the reason why Rick's return is so huge is because the actor famously went on an 18-year hiatus after his wife died from breast cancer in 1997. He decided to step away in order to focus on raising their two children, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor told the outlet in 2015 that this was important to him. "I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever. My life is wonderful."