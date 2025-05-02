Everything You Should Know About Lewis Pullman's Famous Parents and Their Legacy Lewis Pullman's parents are stars in their own right! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 2 2025, 4:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since his breakout role in Bad Times at the El Royale, actor Lewis Pullman has been on a hot streak! From Catch-22 and Outer Range to Top Gun: Maverick, Press Play, and Lessons in Chemistry — the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination — he's showcased his versatility in several acclaimed projects.

Now, he's joined the MCU as Robert Reynolds/Sentry in Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday, securing his place among Hollywood's rising stars. With his newfound fame, fans are eager to learn more about Lewis, starting with the big question: Who are his parents?

Who are Lewis Pullman's parents?

Born on Jan. 29, 1993, Lewis Pullman is the son of Bill Pullman and Tamara Hurwitz. It's no surprise that Lewis inherited his artistic passion from his parents, with his mom being a modern dancer and his dad a well-known actor. As Lewis shared with People in May 2023, the Pullman family is a "real creative family."

Bill Pullman is famous for his roles in iconic films like Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, The Accidental Tourist, The Sinner, and, of course, Independence Day, where he portrayed the President of the United States and delivered one of the most memorable speeches in film history.

Lewis Pullman's parents, Tamara Hurwitz and Bill Pullman.

According to Vanity Fair, the couple's love story began in the early '80s when they met while doing theater in college. Both attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where Bill earned a master's in fine arts and Tamara studied dance. They married in 1987 and have since welcomed three children: Maesa, Jack, and Lewis.

Though they mainly reside in Los Angeles, Bill and Tamara also spend time in Montana, where Bill co-owns a ranch. In 2020, Bill opened up about the secret to their everlasting marriage: "I think it's putting our hands in the dirt; it's parallel play of digging and planting," he told People. "We spend a lot of time outdoors together. A lot of time at the ranch, so we enjoy those similar things. It's helped keeping in tune with each other."

Lewis Pullman's parents are his biggest supporters.

Over the years, Lewis Pullman has often shared heartfelt praise for his parents, and the feeling is mutual. In a conversation with People, Lewis admitted that his father's advice is "pretty invaluable," adding, "He knows me so well as a person."

Lewis confessed he initially hesitated to ask for his dad's advice on his career, feeling he needed to "do it my own way." But he quickly realized how foolish it was not to tap into such a valuable resource. "I quite quickly realized it was incredibly foolish not to utilize this remarkable resource that I had who happened to be my dad," he reflected.

For Bill, knowing that Lewis comes to him for advice gives him a sense of connection. During a June 2019 appearance on People Now, the Lost Highway star expressed how open their relationship is.