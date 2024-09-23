Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Is Lewis Pullman Dating Now? He Was Once Linked to a Fellow Nepo Baby Is the 'Thunderbolts' star single? By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 23 2024, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: mega

Like birds of a feather, it seems that nepo babies tend to flock together — case in point, Lewis Pullman's former relationship with Rainey Qualley. Actor Lewis, who is the son of Bill Pullman, and musician Rainey, who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and sister of Margaret Qualley, first sparked romance rumors in 2020 after posing for a few cute snaps together on Instagram. They then took their relationship public at the 2022 Top Gun: Maverick premiere red carpet, where Rainey supported her beau, who starred alongside Tom Cruise in the film.

However, it seems the pair weren't made to last, as they called it quits just a year later in 2023. Since then, Rainey has moved on — in fact, she announced her pregnancy in September 2024 via a post on Instagram, and the father seems to be artist and videographer Anthony Wilson. So, has Lewis moved on, as well? Is he dating anyone? Here's what we know.

Source: mega

Lewis Pullman seems to be single following split with Rainey Qualley.

While Lewis's ex, Rainey, has been sharing snapshots of her pregnancy and new relationship on Instagram, Lewis, on the other hand, has been radio silent. He hasn't been seen publicly with anyone in a way that would hint at a romance, and his social media presence is pretty much nonexistent.

Therefore, fans are left to assume that Lewis is either living the single life, or in a top-secret relationship that has yet to be revealed to the public. Lewis seems to be a generally private guy, so the latter wouldn't necessarily be surprising.

Lewis is set to star in the MCU's upcoming 'Thunderbolts' film.

Though his love life may currently be stagnant, his professional life certainly isn't. Recently, Lewis has been featured in Prime's Outer Range alongside Josh Brolin, as well as AppleTV's Lessons in Chemistry. Plus, as of writing, Marvel has just released the newest trailer for Thunderbolts, which is set to be the final film in the MCU's fifth phase, and Lewis has landed a starring role — one that initially belonged to Steven Yeun.

The role was given to Lewis after Steven was forced to back out due to scheduling conflicts, which were caused by the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Starring as superhuman Sentry, also known as Bob Reynolds, Lewis is set to feature in the upcoming flick opposite Marvel mainstays like Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and more.

The film is slated to hit theaters in May 2025, and fans seem to be pretty excited about Lewis's comic book-based character coming to the big screen. "I’m already intrigued by Lewis Pullman as Sentry," one user on X (formerly Twitter) said in response to the trailer. Another, in response to a post reading, "Define upgrade," posted a photo of Lewis taking Steven Yeun's place to play the character.