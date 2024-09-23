Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Who Is Anna Delvey Dating? The Controversial Fraudster's Relationship Status, Explained Every time a dance couple pairs up on DWTS, it seems like people immediately want to link them romantically. But is there any truth to the rumors? By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 23 2024, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, is a controversial figure who draws praise from some and ire from others. The controversial media sensation lied her way into a socialite status, defrauded high society of their money, possibly to the tune of $275,000 or more, and was nabbed by the law for her efforts.

Now, she's the subject of documentaries and even a star on Dancing With the Stars. And people want to know everything about the woman who tricked her way into the halls of the elite. But there's a burning question on everyone's mind: Who is Anna Delvey dating? Here's a look at her current relationship status.

Anna Delvey used a former boyfriend to trick the wealthy. Who is she dating now?

Once upon a time in 2014, a woman who called herself Anna Delvey convinced high society socialites in New York that she was one of them, and she was welcomed with open arms and given lavish gifts, trips, and attention. But all was not as it seemed.

Anna came from Moscow, Russia, and moved to New York in 2014. There, she convinced the city's wealthy that she was just another socialite, and a little mysterious at that. While living the high life among them, she skipped out on bills, defrauded friends, and basically made a financial menace of herself before being caught in 2017. These days, she's on partial house arrest and wears an ankle monitor.

Part of the reason she was able to open doors and make friends so easily appears to be because of her ex-boyfriend, Hunter Lee Soik. Hunter, famous in tech spaces around the world and high society social circles, lent Anna some credibility. However, they broke up around 2016 and he moved to the United Arab Emirates, which was a smart move since her arrest was imminent.

They are definitely history now, and Anna does not seem to be in a relationship these days. Although there is speculation around one person in particular.

Are Anna and Ezra Sosa dating?

And that person happens to be her Dancing With the Stars partner, Ezra Sosa. Every time a dance couple pairs up on DWTS, it seems like people immediately want to link them romantically.

But is there any truth to the rumors? No, in this case, there's no fire underneath the smoke. Ezra is gay and has talked about his joy at competing on DWTS as an open member of the LGBTQ+ community. So while he and Anna may have some great on-screen chemistry, there's no hope for an off-screen pair-up between the duo.